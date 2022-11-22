Shraddha Walkar murder: Why Aaftab Poonawala will undergo narco test and polygraph? Difference explained

Aaftab will have to take a narco and polygraph test soon (File photo)

The Delhi Police is currently seeking approval for a polygraph test for Aaftab Poonawala, who is the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Aaftab has been accused of murdering Shraddha and then chopping her body in 35 pieces.

Aaftab Poonawala was set to undergo a narco analysis test on Monday in the Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi, as per the court’s approval, but the Delhi Police then sought a polygraph lie detector test for the alleged murderer ahead of the narco test.

Shraddha Walkar was the live-in partner of Aaftab and was reportedly killed by him on May 18 after a heated argument between the two. Aaftab later allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces and stored the body parts in a freezer.

The court on Tuesday announced that the custody of Aaftab has been extended by 4 days, during which the tests are expected to take place.

Why will Aaftab Poonawala undergo a narco and polygraph test?

Delhi Police had alleged that Aaftab Poonawala, despite confessing to the murder of Shraddha Walkar, was giving misleading answers during interrogation. A narco analysis test was ordered by the court to determine important clues about the murder, which could lead to the location of Shraddha’s body parts across Delhi.

The narco-analysis test was postponed by the forensics department, and the police are seeking approval for a polygraph test before the ‘truth serum’ test. A polygraph test is also called a lie detector test, and the approval for the same will be announced soon by the court.

Difference between narco test and polygraph lie detector test

A polygraph test is often termed a lie detector test and is conducted by mapping the breathing, blood pressure, respiration, and pulse of the person during the line of questioning. The accused has an apparatus attached to him to map his physiological behavior.

Meanwhile, in a narco analysis test, the accused is injected with a chemical compound called sodium pentothal, also known as a ‘truth serum’. This chemical can aid the person in speaking without inhibitions as it lowers self-consciousness of a person. The person often appears to be in a hypnotic state when they are being questioned.

