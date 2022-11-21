Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab to undergo narco test today, know what police is likely to ask him

Aaftab will have to take a narco test today (File photo)

In the midst of the new twists and turns in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi Police and medical experts will be conducting a narco analysis test on prime accused Aaftab Poonawala, who was also the live-in partner of Shraddha Walkar.

Aaftab will undergo a narco test today at the Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi, where he will be faced with several tough questions surrounding the Shraddha murder case, in hopes to uncover important clues about the grisly murder in the capital.

Aaftab Poonawala remains in the custody of the Delhi Police and has already confessed to the authorities that he had killed Shraddha Walkar. Aaftab was also brought face to face with Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar, where he confessed to killing his daughter.

The Delhi Police is expected to ask as many as 50 tough questions to Aaftab after he is injected with the ‘truth serum’ during the narco test. Some of the questions are expected to be “Why did you kill Shraddha?” and “Was anyone else involved in the killing?”

Here are some of the questions expected to be answered by Aaftab Poonawala during the narco test –

What did you do after killing Shraddha?

Have you searched the internet for the whereabouts of the dead body?

Did you dismember the corpse?

How many pieces was the dead body cut in and which weapon was used?

Where did you buy the weapons to cut Shraddha's dead body into pieces?

Did you use the same weapon to dismember the corpse?

Where did you throw the pieces of Shraddha's dead body?

Was anyone else involved in the murder along with you?

Had you tried to kill Shraddha earlier also?

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha to death on May 18, after the two had a heated argument about marriage. Aaftab later chopped up Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces and stored it in a fridge, disposing of it bit by bit.

