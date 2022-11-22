Shraddha Walkar murder case update: Why Aaftab Poonawala hailed shared autorickshaw to Gurugram

Shraddha Walkar murder case: The police believe that Aaftab used to operate four mobile numbers.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is planning to take the murder accused, Aaftab Poonawala, to Gurugram. They are trying to locate the three blades Poonawala allegedly used to chop the body of Shraddha Walkar, his live-in partner. The police will also take him to the Gurgaon shop from where he bought the blades.

According to sources, Aaftab Poonawala had disposed of the blades in a forest in Haryana city after cutting the body into 35 pieces. He also had a machete that he threw somewhere in Delhi's Chhattarpur.

The police sources said Aaftab had taken a shared autorickshaw to Gurugram, to dispose of the blades. He did this to deflect attention in case the police catch him for the murder.

He used the shared autorickshaw to confuse the driver if the police approach him to identify him. Since in a shared autorickshaw, many people ride the vehicle, he wanted that the driver doesn't recognize him even if the police close in on him.

In the case of a cab, it is easy to trace the person who has booked it as it is connected to mobile applications.

Meanwhile, the police are trying to find out the content of a mobile video on Shradda's mobile that Aaftab Poonawala wanted to delete. According to reports,

Shraddha had saved the video on some other mobile application. The couple used to fight over the video.

The police believe that Aaftab used to operate four mobile numbers. He also linked the number to Walkar's Facebook account.

Shraddha Walkar and Poonawala met in 2019 and fell in love. They moved to north India in April as their families were against their relationship. They traveled in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh before moving into their Mehrauli flat.

On May 18, after an altercation, Poonawala allegedly strangled her to death. He later chopped the pieces and threw them one by one across Delhi and NCR over two months.

The police have found over a dozen pieces. They, however, haven't been able to find her head.

Poonawala told the police that he burnt her face to conceal the identity of the woman. He also told that he used to apply make on it.

The police, however, suspect that the accused has been misleading them.

Poonawala had also brought a woman he began dating after Shraddha's murder, to the same flat when the body was in the refrigerator.

He used to burn incense candles to mask the stench emanating from her body.

He allegedly used chemicals to rid the flat of the blood stains.

He watched the television show Dexter and searched on Google for ways to get away with murder.

The man has shown no remorse in the prison and has been behaving like a deranged person.