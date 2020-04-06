'9 baje 9 minutes': With a drop of 32000 MW, how power grid coped during Sunday night's 'lights out'

Headlines

It was already passed in 2010: Mallikarjun Kharge on Women's Reservation Bill

Why Virat Kohli, Hardik and KL Rahul unfollowed Shubh, Punjabi rapper from Brampton

Meet IITian who leads Rs 84,869 crore company of Ratan Tata as CEO, MD

'Not trying to provoke India but…’: Justin Trudeau over Hardeep Nijjar killing row

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha home, wishes 'wisdom, good health, modak' for fans; viral photo wins the internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

It was already passed in 2010: Mallikarjun Kharge on Women's Reservation Bill

Adam Gilchrist suggests involving Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh to mentor Team India ahead of World Cup 2023

Spinners with maximum wickets in ODI World Cup history

7 iconic love stories of all time

7 Indoor plants for good sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha home, wishes 'wisdom, good health, modak' for fans; viral photo wins the internet

This Oxford graduate actress, who worked with Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, was sentenced to 5 years in jail due to…

HomeIndia

India

'9 baje 9 minutes': With a drop of 32000 MW, how power grid coped during Sunday night's 'lights out'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier appealed to all Indians to switch off the lights at their residences tonight at 9 PM for nine minutes, and to just light a candle, 'Diya', or their cellphone's flashlight, to mark the nation's fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, that is spreading across the country like wildfire.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 06, 2020, 08:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union power minister (Independent Charge) R K Singh congratulated all the power grid operators for doing “a great job” during the 9-minute lights out at 9 PM on Sunday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier appealed to all Indians to switch off the lights at their residences tonight at 9 PM for nine minutes, and to just light a candle, 'Diya', or their cellphone's flashlight, to mark the nation's fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, that is spreading across the country like wildfire.“National grid operator POSOCO and the national, regional and state load despatch centres did a great job with support from all generators; NHPC, NEEPCO, THDC, SJVNL, BBMB, NTPC, all state gencos and IPPs, Transcos and Distribution companies and their officers and staff,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

The purpose of this exercise, Modi said, is to bolster confidence in the heart of the citizens with a realisation of the fact that no one is alone in this crisis, they are in this with 130-crore other Indians who are collectively battling this crisis."The demand went down from 117300 Megawatts at 2049 hrs to 85300 Megawatts till 2109 hrs; that is a reduction of 32000 Megawatts. Then it started increasing. Frequency was maintained within a band of 49.7 to 50. 26 Hz, which means the voltage was kept stable," he further added.

People from across the country shared the preparation for tonight's act of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 on social media, appealing to each other to come forward and boost the morale of the nation and essential service providers amid the lockdown.

Residents in housing societies across the country turned off lights at their residences and lit up candles and diyas following the call of Prime Minister Modi.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 3940 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 95 fatalities have been reported.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen react to Naseeruddin Shah calling The Kerala Story 'jingoistic' film: 'Yeh paagalpan hai...'

Nipah virus in Kerala: Can spread of virus cause epidemic in India? Know how dangerous Nipah is

Apple iPhone users get new features with iOS 17 update: How to download the new iOS 17

Talat Aziz opens up about being part of Scam 2003, his scenes being cut from Hansal Mehta's show | Exclusive

Meet only Indian actor to gross Rs 1000 crore in a year twice; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE