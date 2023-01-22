Search icon
43-year-old Delhi man dies after falling from Noida's tallest building

The 43-year-old consultant was visiting the Supertech Supernova building in Sector 94 on Saturday when the event took place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

A Delhi-based property consultant died allegedly after falling from the 43rd floor of Noida's tallest building in a case of suspected suicide, police officials said Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the 43-year-old consultant visited the Supertech Supernova building in Sector 94, they said.

The 175-metre-tall building is the tallest structure in Noida. It is a residential-cum-commericial space with its upper floors still under construction.

"The victim, who lived in the Rani Bagh area of North West Delhi, had come to see a property at the Supernova building. It is suspected that he jumped off the 43rd floor of the building and died on the spot," a police spokesperson said.

The consultant had met a property broker and visited the building together. However, at the time of the incident he was alone on the 43rd floor as the broker had come down to the ground floor of the building, another police official said.

Officials of the Sector 126 Police Station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, the official said.

