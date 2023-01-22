Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Weather forecast: These north Indian states may get heavy rainfall, hailstorm in next 4 days, check latest IMD update

Hailstorm is anticipated in West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

Weather forecast: These north Indian states may get heavy rainfall, hailstorm in next 4 days, check latest IMD update
Weather forecast: These north Indian states may get heavy rainfall, hailstorm in next 4 days, check latest IMD update

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) issued a forecast for increased rainfall or snowfall activity with the potential for heavy snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region and rainfall activity over the plains of Northwest India from January 24 to 26. Many areas of East India will experience a temperature increase. 

Between January 24 and January 26, a western disturbance will move east with a lot of moisture coming from the Arabian Sea towards the western Himalayan Region.

On January 22 and 23, moderate rainfall is almost certain to fall over the Western Himalayan region. The intensity and dispersion of the rain will worsen, causing more rain or snow to fall between January 24 and January 26, 2023.

On January 24 and 25, heavy rain or snow is also anticipated to fall over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh.

(Also Read: After Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra government considers returning to Old Pension Scheme)

Uttrakhand will also witness heavy rain on January 25 and 26 whereas light rainfall is anticipated on January 23 in  Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, a hailstorm is anticipated to hit Himachal Pradesh on January 24 and 25, West Uttar Pradesh on January 25, and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from January 24 to 26.

IMD has also predicted cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan. 

IMD also stated that it is extremely likely that Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha will see intense fog throughout the night and early morning hours over the coming 24 and 48 hours, respectively.

According to the weather service, many areas of East India will experience minimum temperature increases of 2-3°C over the next three days. 

The minimum temperature remained from 6-10 degrees Celsius in North Indian states including Delhi, UP, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve
Aamir Khan, Christian Bale, Vineet Kumar: Actors who went through insane physical transformation for movies
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos
Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot elephant hidden in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.