Weather forecast: These north Indian states may get heavy rainfall, hailstorm in next 4 days, check latest IMD update

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) issued a forecast for increased rainfall or snowfall activity with the potential for heavy snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region and rainfall activity over the plains of Northwest India from January 24 to 26. Many areas of East India will experience a temperature increase.

Between January 24 and January 26, a western disturbance will move east with a lot of moisture coming from the Arabian Sea towards the western Himalayan Region.

On January 22 and 23, moderate rainfall is almost certain to fall over the Western Himalayan region. The intensity and dispersion of the rain will worsen, causing more rain or snow to fall between January 24 and January 26, 2023.

On January 24 and 25, heavy rain or snow is also anticipated to fall over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh.

Uttrakhand will also witness heavy rain on January 25 and 26 whereas light rainfall is anticipated on January 23 in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, a hailstorm is anticipated to hit Himachal Pradesh on January 24 and 25, West Uttar Pradesh on January 25, and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from January 24 to 26.

IMD has also predicted cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan.

IMD also stated that it is extremely likely that Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha will see intense fog throughout the night and early morning hours over the coming 24 and 48 hours, respectively.

According to the weather service, many areas of East India will experience minimum temperature increases of 2-3°C over the next three days.

The minimum temperature remained from 6-10 degrees Celsius in North Indian states including Delhi, UP, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours.