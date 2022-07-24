3 year old girl raped by a teenage boy in UP village

A three year old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy in UP on Saturday.

A teenage boy from Wazirganj village of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday allegedly raped a three-year-old girl. The girl's mother lodged a complaint and reported that the accused took the victim to a secluded area on Saturday and raped her.

As per the Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj, the boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board from where he was sent to a Juvenile home and the victim has been sent to a hospital for medical examination.

(With inputs from PTI)

