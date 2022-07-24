Search icon
Delhi Police bust prostitution racket, Uzbek girls trafficked through India-Nepal border

The accused used to lure foreign women to work in India and got them involved in prostitution, officials said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Sunday said that the prostitution racket that was busted in the Malviya Nagar area also engaged in human trafficking by bringing the girls from Uzbekistan and neighboring countries illegally on bikes across the Nepal-India border under the pretense of finding them jobs in Delhi and forcing them to work as sex workers until they they get a job.

According to the police, although these girls are accused of entering India without proper documentation, they have not been charged in a prostitution racket case.

The Police said that an FIR has been registered against ten girls under the Foreigner Act, who have been presented in court and sent to Tihar jail.

"No document has been received from them yet and only on the basis of her statement it is believed that they are from Uzbekistan. However, there are no other documents yet and once their documents are ready, they will be blacklisted and reported," said the police.

"Most of the girls from Uzbekistan or neighbouring countries were first brought to Nepal by flight and then their visa on arrival was obtained there. Then they used to cross the border wearing a burqa," it added. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vichitra Veer said that five people have been arrested so far in the matter including foreign nationals. Those identified were identified as Mohammad Arup (34), Chande Sahini (30), Ali Sher Tilladaev (48), Jumayeva Aziza (37) and Meredob Ahmed (48).

The agents Arup and Sahni asked the decoy customer to choose from the 10 foreign women in front of him. Accordingly, a raid was conducted at the given address and both the agents were nabbed on the spot.

On sustained interrogation, it was revealed that Jumayeva Aziza and her husband namely Meredob Ahmed are kingpins of this racket.

Uzbek national Ali Sher Tilladaev used to lure foreign women to India on the pretext of providing good jobs from their country and then handed over them to Aziza and her husband. The couple would force the foreigners into prostitution, police said.

The premise was taken on rent by an agent of Aziza and who is still absconding, police said.

A case under Sections 370 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act has been registered at Crime Branch Police Station and an investigation has been taken up.

