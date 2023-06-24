$25 billion to be invested in India, Google, Amazon CEOs Sundar Pichai, Andy Jassy reveal big plans

Sundar Pichai, PM Modi, Andy Jassy (File Photo)

During PM Modi’s visit to the US, Sundar Pichai, Google CEO and Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, announced big investment plans after their talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is an exciting step for India’s digital landscape.

These initiatives are intended to promote local language content, foster digital transformation, open up new job opportunities, and increase international trade in Indian goods.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s investment and vision:

Google is investing USD 10 billion in India's digitisation fund, according to Sundar Pichai, who also added that PM Modi's plan for Digital India serves as a blueprint for other nations.

“We are excited today that we are announcing the opening up of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT city Gujarat,” said Pichai. In the Gandhinagar district of Gujarat, India, there is a notable central business district being built called Gujarat International Finance Tec-City.

Pichai also stated that Google plans to soon make Bard, its virtual assistant, available in more Indian languages. By giving a larger audience access to a localised digital experience and the newest technologies, this expansion seeks to improve accessibility and inclusivity.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s investment and vision:

According to a top corporate official, e-commerce giant Amazon aims to invest an additional USD 15 billion in India, bringing its total commitment to USD 26 billion.

"I had a very good and productive conversation with Prime Minister Modi. I think we share a number of goals. Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have invested USD 11 billion till date and intend to invest another USD 15 billion, which will bring the total to USD 26 billion. So we are very much looking forward to future of partnering," said CEO Jassy.

Amazon's initiative to encourage MSMEs in India to become digital was praised by PM Modi.

(Also Read: ‘This is the moment to…’: PM Modi pitches to US Entrepreneurs)