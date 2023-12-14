2,366 farmers died by suicide in Maharashtra in 10 months this year

951 farmers ended their lives in the Amravati revenue division, followed by 877 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 257 in Nagpur division, 254 in Nashik division and 27 in Pune division, Maharashtra Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Bhaidas Patil informed the state assembly.

As many as 2,366 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra between January and October this year, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Bhaidas Patil informed the state assembly on Thursday.

The Amravati revenue division reported the highest number of such deaths at 951, the minister said in a written reply to a question asked by Congress legislator Kunal Patil.

"The Maharashtra government has received a report that 2,366 farmers died by suicide from January to October this year," the minister informed.

As per the report, 951 farmers ended their lives in the Amravati revenue division, followed by 877 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 257 in Nagpur division, 254 in Nashik division and 27 in Pune division, he said.

"The state government gives Rs 1 lakh to the kin of farmers who die by suicide," he added.