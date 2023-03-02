2020 Hathras rape case: UP court frees 3 accused, know latest developments and timeline of case

Years after the shocking case emerged in Uttar Pradesh, a major development emerged in the 2020 Hathras rape case, where an SC/ST court acquitted three out of the four accused in the sexual assault case, and held one person guilty.

The court announced that out of the four accused, Sandeep, Ravi, Luv Kush, and Ramu, only Sandeep has been held guilty of the crime. The release of the three accused in the Hathras gang rape case sparked a wave of outrage, with the victim’s family not satisfied with the decision.

The 2020 Hathras rape case sparked a massive wave of protest by the Dalit community against the Yogi Adityanath government and administration in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the case was mishandled and was being turned in the favour of the accused in the gang rape.

2020 Hathras gang rape case: Timeline of events

On September 14, 2020, a 19-year-old girl belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras and survived the ordeal with many serious injuries.

According to the reports, the girl was dragged by the dupatta and raped by four men. She had suffered multiple fractures and was strangled, during which she bite her tongue.

The girl was admitted to the hospital and later shifted to Delhi’s Safdurjang Hospital for treatment for her injuries, where she revealed the names of the four accused who had allegedly raped her.

The 19-year-old victim of the 2020 Hathras rape case succumbed to her injuries and passed away on September 29, 2020, shortly after naming the four accused involved in the case.

The brother of the victim alleged that they were facing discrimination because they were Dalit and the accused were from the upper caste, and no arrests were made till 10 days after the incident.

The UP police allegedly forcibly cremated the victim in an open field in Hathras without any of the family members present at the ritual but denied the allegations of doing so.

There were several conflicting statements by the Uttar Pradesh police, where some officers even denied the reports of rape saying that there were no traces of semen found during the forensic analysis.

The four accused were arrested by the UP police in 2020 and were tried on the charges of rape.

On March 2, 2023, three out of the four accused were acquitted by the court while one person has been deemed guilty.

READ | Meet Nagaland’s viral minister Temjen Imna Along, state BJP president who posts hilarious Twitter memes