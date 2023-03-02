Meet Nagaland’s viral minister Temjen Imna Along, state BJP president who posts hilarious Twitter memes

Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along (Photo - Twitter)

The counting of the votes for the Nagaland assembly elections 2023 is currently underway with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) expected to take form the government once again. Apart from this, Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along is also leading from his constituency, expected to win the seat.

Nagaland Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Temjen Imna Along on Thursday won the assembly election from the Alongtaki constituency. The state BJP chief defeated Janata Dal (United) candidate J Lanu Longchar by a margin of 3,748 votes.

He bagged a total of 9,274 votes with a vote share of 62.5 percent. As per the latest counting trends, shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 3.05 pm today, the ruling alliance of BJP and NDPP has bagged 19 seats so far.

Apart from being an influential political leader in Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along has a massive following on social media, with his witty one-liner and hilarious memes often going viral. Along also promotes Nagaland and its culture through his social media account, gathering a massive following.

Who is Temjen Imna Along?

Temjen Imna Along is the state BJP president in Nagaland and also holds the Alongtaki constituency in the state. Apart from being a prominent political leader in Nagaland, he also has a witty social media presence and often goes viral for his tweets.

Apart from being the state BJP minister in Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along is also the Higher and Technical Education Minister in Nagaland, under the fourth Neiphiu Rio ministry. He often wins over the internet with his hilarious tweets, most recently about the man who stole G20 summit flower pots.

Temjen Imna Along has over 246k followers on Twitter, with his tweets getting thousands of likes and retweets each time.

The BJP-NDPP alliance in Nagaland has passed the majority mark in the state assembly elections and is set to form the government in the northeastern state once again. According to the website of the Election Commission, the BJP-NDPP has so far scored 33 seats.

