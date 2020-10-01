DNA Special: Analysis of some crucial videos of Hathras gang-rape case

After the horrific gangrape incident of Hathras, some are debating if the woman was actually raped. Such is people's mindset. The question that should be instead asked is that why should a woman die to get justice.

This inhuman incident has once again unmasked our society's thinking towards women. The 18-year-old was raped and then left to die in the fields and on Tuesday night she was unceremoniously cremated in the fields. Such was the apathy she met with that she wasn't even given a dignified send-off.

We sent our team to Hathras that is 180 km away from Delhi so that we can analyse the truth. We have prepared a report from ground zero and by analysing the string of events.

A Special Investigation Team has now been formed to investigate the incident. The team comprises Home Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Uttar Pradesh and a woman IPS officer.

Now let us go through the sequence of events:

The incident took place on September 14 in Hathras village. After the incident, the woman was first admitted to a local hospital in Hathras and then to the district hospital in Aligarh but was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi when the situation started deteriorating. She died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning. After the post-mortem examination, late last night, a team of Uttar Pradesh police officers took the body of the woman and arrived in Hathras. However, the police didn't take the woman's body to her house. That's when the woman's family started protesting. The family of the woman pleaded with the authorities to handover her body to them. In spite of several hours of pleading, the police didn't relent and cremated the woman's body in the fields at 2.30 am.

Now coming to the point whether she was raped or not. When our team reached the village of this girl, we talked to the girl's brother. He told us that his sister was not educated, so when a police officer asked her if she had been raped, she didn't understand and refused. But the next day, when a another officer asked her if something wrong had happened with you, she replied in the affirmative.

However, in the medical report of the woman who underwent medical examination at the JN Medical College in Aligarh, rape has not been confirmed. She was admitted to the same hospital till September 22. However, it has been written in the report that she was forcefully strangulated with dupattas, which broke her spinal cord and paralyzed her. According to the report, there were scratches on her back, but no internal injury has been written in the report. However, the report says that the rape can be confirmed only after a forensic examination. The report also says that her condition is serious and the statement should be filed before the magistrate at the earliest. This means from September 14 to 22, the formal statement of the woman was not recorded. Safdarjung Hospital has also confirmed that the violent act left her paralysed.