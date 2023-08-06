1984 Anti-Sikh riots: How Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated mob to ‘kill more Sikhs’, burn gurudwara

CBI has recently filed a fresh charge sheet in relation to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots across the country, where it has been revealed that Congress leader Jagdish Tytler played a major role.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently filed a fresh charge sheet in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots across the country, where Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has been charged with murder, accused of inciting the mob to murder more people from the Sikh community during the disturbances.

Tytler was responsible for inciting the mob to kill more Sikhs near the Gurudwara Pul Bangesh in Delhi, which eventually led to the place of worship being set on fire, led to the killing of three people who were near the premises.

In its recent charge sheet filed on May 20, the CBI said, “Tytler provoked the mob to kill the Sikhs which resulted in Gurudwara Pul Bangash being set on fire by the mob and killing of three persons belonging to Sikh community on 1.11.1984.”

The CBI charge sheet has mentioned an eyewitness account which states that a person saw Tytler get out of his car and instigate the mob, which eventually burnt Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killed Thakur Singh and Badal Singh.

One of the statements claims that after alighting from the car, Tytler rebuked his supporters assembled there, saying, "I had completely assured you that nothing would affect (harm) you. You just kill the Sikhs."

“Accused further said that despite this, least number (very few) of Sikhs have been killed due to which he has been put to shame. He also said that there has been only nominal killing in his constituencies (assembly constituencies under his Delhi Sadar Lok Sabha seat) compared to East Delhi and North Delhi, and thereafter he left in a huff,” the statement said.

A sessions court had on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and surety of the like amount. The court had also imposed certain conditions on Tytler for bail, including that he will not tamper with the evidence or leave the country without its permission.

The CBI has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested