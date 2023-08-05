Headlines

Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh, Palwal extended

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

What is ABC juice? Know how it helps kick start your day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

HomeIndia

India

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Shimla police arrested five people after a 15-year-old boy was stripped naked, thrashed and paraded in the market on suspicion of stealing from a shop in Himachal Pradesh.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Shimla Police on Saturday arrested five people after a 15-year-old boy was stripped naked, thrashed and paraded in the market on suspicion of stealing from a shop in Himachal Pradesh's Rohru. Meanwhile, the police have registered the case under sections 341, 323 and 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The case pertained to Tikkar Bazar of Rohru subdivision of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh.

"Police have registered a case and the matter is very serious. He said that five people have been arrested in the case. An FIR no 127/2023 dated August 3, 2023, under sections 341, 323 IPC and 75 Juvenile Justice (Care And Protection of Children ) Act case has been registered on the complaint of the father," Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) said. 

According to the police, the father of the victim stated that on July 31, 2023, Rahul Soni the owner of a sweet shopkeeper in Shimla HP stopped the way of his 15-year-old son thrashed him and strips him in front of all people in the market and also threw chilli powder in his eyes. 

Moreover, the child was punished for stealing a packet of chips worth ten rupees and an attempt was made to suppress the incident completely. The incident video went viral on social media after which the police came into action and arrested five people on Saturday, the police said. 

Read: Delhi-NCR earthquake: Twitter floods with hilarious memes after tremors shook national capital

The FIR has been registered and is being investigated by the local police. Lashing out at the Himachal Pradesh government, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur said that the abominable act with a child in Rohru is shameful to humanity it is not our tradition.

"This is the system change when the police are not listening to the victims and the goons are doing justice on the streets. Even in Una, FIR was not registered against the parent who beat up the principal. Police are sleeping happily in the government of system change, fearless domineering. The police post is just a few steps away from the spot, why no action was taken against the accused," Jairam Thakur said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Saumya Pandey: BTech graduate, college topper, who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt with AIR...

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks 'breathtaking' in first look poster from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification: New vacancies announced for 323 posts, check how to apply, eligibility

Woman fakes cleaning drive on beach, leaves garbage bag behind; Viral video angers internet

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, other petitioners raising objection on 'INDIA' alliance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE