Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

The Shimla Police on Saturday arrested five people after a 15-year-old boy was stripped naked, thrashed and paraded in the market on suspicion of stealing from a shop in Himachal Pradesh's Rohru. Meanwhile, the police have registered the case under sections 341, 323 and 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The case pertained to Tikkar Bazar of Rohru subdivision of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh.

"Police have registered a case and the matter is very serious. He said that five people have been arrested in the case. An FIR no 127/2023 dated August 3, 2023, under sections 341, 323 IPC and 75 Juvenile Justice (Care And Protection of Children ) Act case has been registered on the complaint of the father," Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

According to the police, the father of the victim stated that on July 31, 2023, Rahul Soni the owner of a sweet shopkeeper in Shimla HP stopped the way of his 15-year-old son thrashed him and strips him in front of all people in the market and also threw chilli powder in his eyes.

Moreover, the child was punished for stealing a packet of chips worth ten rupees and an attempt was made to suppress the incident completely. The incident video went viral on social media after which the police came into action and arrested five people on Saturday, the police said.

The FIR has been registered and is being investigated by the local police. Lashing out at the Himachal Pradesh government, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur said that the abominable act with a child in Rohru is shameful to humanity it is not our tradition.

"This is the system change when the police are not listening to the victims and the goons are doing justice on the streets. Even in Una, FIR was not registered against the parent who beat up the principal. Police are sleeping happily in the government of system change, fearless domineering. The police post is just a few steps away from the spot, why no action was taken against the accused," Jairam Thakur said.