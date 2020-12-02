Headlines

Cyclone Burevi: Red alert issued for 4 Kerala districts; NDRF deployed in Tamil Nadu

Cyclonic storm Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and 4.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 06:56 PM IST

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is well prepared ahead of Cyclone Burevi striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha tomorrow, the NDRF officials said on Wednesday.

Cyclonic storm Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and December 4 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph, gusting at 90 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD on Wednesday also issued red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts of Kerala on December 3 in view of the approaching cyclone.

An Orange alert has already been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts of the state earlier today. It had issued Yellow alert on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, "The cyclonic storm 'Burevi' over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 2nd December, 2020 over Southwest Bay of Bengal near Lat. 8.6°N and Long. 83.0°E, about 200 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 420 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 600 km nearly east-northeast of Kanyakumari (India). It is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours."

"It would then move nearly west-southwestwards very close to coast slowly and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanniyakumari and Pamban during 3rd December night and 4th December early morning as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph", the tweet added.

"Two teams of NDRF are deployed at Thoothukudi, in view of Cyclone Burevi. Burevi is expected to cross South Tamil Nadu between Kanniyakumari and Pamban on the morning of December 4," as per IMD.

NDRF teams were also deployed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari.

IMD has advised fisherfolks not to venture out in the sea and suspended fishing operations from December 2 to 5 over southwest Bay of Bengal and along the coast of east Sri Lanka.

"Cyclone Burevi will likely hit Thiruvananthapuram district tomorrow. We've asked fishermen to return and have completely banned fishing and regulated movement in hilly areas. We are expecting very high rainfall with wind speeds of 75-80 kmph," said Navjot Khosa, District Collector, Thiruvananthapuram.

"Yesterday, we had a special District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting with defence forces that are stationed here. Unit heads of these forces attended the meeting and we planned rescue, relief and search operation strategies, if the need should arise," Khosa added.

"Cyclone Burevi will be over 1,300 km away from Odisha. So, there will be no direct impact here. We have not issued any warnings across the districts. The next five days will see dry weather prevail over the state," the IMD of Odisha said.

(With agency inputs)

