Top Gun Maverick: Tom Cruise's blockbuster zooms past $1 billion, becomes highest-grossing film of 2022

Top Gun Maverick/File photo

Tom Cruise's action-drama Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed $1 billion worldwide, becoming only the second pandemic-era film to achieve this landmark feat after Spider-Man: No Way Home. It took just 31 days for the aviators to reach this milestone with the estimated worldwide box office collections at $1,006,423,000, including $521.7 million from the domestic market and $484.7 million from the international box office.

A sequel to the 1986 release Top Gun, the latest release directed by Joseph Kosinski stars the Mission Impossible star reprising his role of Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from the original. Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer play the supporting roles.

Top Gun: Maverick is set over 30 years after the events of Top Gun and sees Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates, including Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (Teller), the son of his late wingman Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw portrayed by Anthony Edwards in the 1986 film, for a specialized mission. The actioner, like the original, makes no mention of the enemy force, which is something that Kosinski said is in line with the first film.



This is also the first time Tom Cruise has hit that milestone in his 40-year-long career. According to Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick's performance is a testament to the work that Paramount's distribution and marketing teams put behind it, while Cruise himself deserves massive credit.

To recap its journey, upon release in late May, Top Gun: Maverick lit the global box office with Cruise's biggest domestic and international debuts; and the following weekend wasn't swallowed up by the launch of Jurassic World Dominion, proving there's room for more than one mega-movie in the market, which comes as a piece of good news for everyone after the last two years of uncertainty.



(With inputs from ANI)