Top Gun Maverick Twitter review: Cine-goers say Tom Cruise is 'sensational', call Top Gun 2 'movie of the year'

Top Gun Maverick Twitter review: Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun Maverick is one of the most awaited Hollywood movies of recent times. A sequel to the 1986 release Top Gun, Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is all set to release in theatres on May 27, 2022. However, in many countries such as Canada, UAE, and Singapore, among others the film has already been released. In France, the film was screened at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Following that, in the UK, the film's premiere was held.

Follwong the film's release, premiere and previews in several countries, the early reviews have started pouring in on social media. Going by the early Twitter reviews, it seems like this is by far the best Tom Cruise movie as fans can't stop praising the actor's "sensational" performance in the film.

"Just watched #TopGunMaverick, still a bit emotional Not only the FREAKING BEST BLOCKBUSTER of 2022 so far, it’s kinda film we haven’t seen in decades & we may never see again. A testament of how passionate #TomCruise is about film making! Will do wonders at the #BoxOffice!!!" wrote a fan.

"Get ready for the perfect Summer movie #TopGunMaverick truly took my breath away as it’s the most adrenaline,exhilarating blockbuster that has unbelievable action, tons of heart, nostalgia & truly exceeds the original. Cruise is sensational #TopGun A Cinematic Experience!" wrote another.

"#TopGunMaverick is EXHILARATING as hell. An all-timer concerning its aerial action sequences, the third act is absolutely INSANE! One of Tom Cruise’s best performances. Surprisingly emotional, surpasses the original in every way. What a memorable score also. See it in THEATERS!" tweeted a netizen.

"Not even kidding like #TopGunMaverick didn't have to go this hard bro. Like how you gonna top this now. This is literally the movie of the year for me. I don't even think Avatar 2 gonna top this. Everything about this film just works man. I can't stop thinking about it," tweeted an emotional fan. "#TopGunMaverick is a hell of a ride. It exceeds the original in pretty much every way and Tom Cruise gives one of the best performances of his career. And the third act of this movie is some of the best edge of your seat action I’ve seen in years," wrote yet another netizen on Twitter.

Check out some tweets below:

#TopGunMaverick was the GREATEST MOVIE I HAVE EVER SEEN!!!!!! OH MY GAWDDDD $AMC #AMC — Jason Gordon (@havefaith1992) May 25, 2022

Just watched #TopGunMaverick, still a bit emotional

Not only the FREAKING BEST BLOCKBUSTER of 2022 so far, it’s Kinda film we haven’t seen in decades & we may never see again.

A testament of how passionate #TomCruise is about film making!



Will do wonders at the #BoxOffice!!! pic.twitter.com/jaLbbFx6QD — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) May 25, 2022

Get ready for the perfect Summer movie #TopGunMaverick truly took my breath away as it’s the most adrenaline,exhilarating blockbuster that has unbelievable action, tons of heart, nostalgia & truly exceeds the original. Cruise is sensational #TopGun A Cinematic Experience! pic.twitter.com/0lX0WeaBTm May 25, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is pure cinema. That’s it, that’s the tweet.



No seriously, it’s one of those rare flicks that reminds you how incredible a movie-going experience can be. Tom Cruise is a mad man, and I loved it. #TopGun #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/TA8zgtwNkH — Eammon Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) May 18, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick



Official Score: 9.7/10



Sheezus this was one of the best movies i’ve seen in the last five years. Incredible cinematography, insane action, great story.



The entire theater was shaking when the engines started roaring. This is a must see. #TopGunMaverick https://t.co/wys7IEYM3N — Justin Flation (@TheBillyLats) May 25, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is EXHILARATING as hell. An all-timer concerning its aerial action sequences, the third act is absolutely INSANE! One of Tom Cruise’s best performances. Surprisingly emotional, surpasses the original in every way. What a memorable score also. See it in THEATERS! pic.twitter.com/y4bcAlRls7 — MSB (@msbreviews) May 23, 2022

Not even kidding like #TopGunMaverick didn't have to go this hard bro. Like how you gonna top this now. This is literally the movie of the year for me. I don't even think Avatar 2 gonna top this. Everything about this film just works man. I can't stop thinking about it. — Rohit Rajput (@Rohit_Rajput757) May 24, 2022

Can't praise the cast of #TopGunMaverick enough. This is easily one of Tom Cruise's best performances in years and his chemistry with Jennifer Connelly really works too. Both Miles Teller & Glen Powell display so much movie star charm. It's a charming core of new young pilots. pic.twitter.com/L5rA8kiojx — Will Martinez (@willmovies) May 24, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is a hell of a ride. It exceeds the original in pretty much every way and Tom Cruise gives one of the best performances of his career. And the third act of this movie is some of the best edge of your seat action I’ve seen in years. pic.twitter.com/776Yed8qSm — Kenny Bacak (@kenny_bacak) May 25, 2022



Top Gun: Maverick is set over 30 years after the events of Top Gun and sees Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates, including Rooster, the son of his late wingman Goose, for a specialized mission. The action film, like the original, makes no mention of the enemy force, which is something that Kosinski said is in line with the first film.

Filmmaker Joseph Kosinski in a recent interview with PTI said "Maverick" deals with themes that are universal in nature and that's why "there's no name or face on our enemy". "This is a film about friendship and sacrifice. It's about this team that comes together to keep the world safe. That was very much by design. And because the themes of this film are so universal, I don't think it makes any difference where you're from," he added.

Top Gun: Maverick is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison. The film also features Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

The Paramount Pictures movie is exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios and will release in theatres on May 27.