'The Great Gatsby' actor Mia Farrow's daughter Quincy hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

Seems like the coronavirus pandemic has taken Hollywood by the storm as more and more celebrities are coming out revealing their diagnosis or of someone near and dear to them. Veteran actor Mia Farrow has now revealed that her adopted daughter Quincy has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The 75-year-old actor took to her Twitter account and said that Qunicy has been forced to seek medical attention at a hospital.

"A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus," Mia tweeted. For the uninformed, Quincy Farrow-LePine was born as Kaeli-Sha and is the actor’s youngest child. Farrow had adopted Quincy in 1994 when she was just one-year-old, post the actor’s split from filmmaker Woody Allen. Quincy is now married and has a baby daughter named Coretta.

It was also reported today that British actor Hilary Heath, best known for the film Witchfinder General died of complications from the novel coronavirus. She was 74. The news of her death was confirmed by her godson, Alex Williams last week on Facebook, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. Hilary was born in Liverpool, England, and had made her debut in Hollywood on the big screen in Michael Reeves’ horror movie Witchfinder General in 1968.

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has so far claimed the lives of over 100,000 people worldwide and infected 1.7 million others.