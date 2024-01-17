Meet superstar who gave multiple Rs 1000-crore franchises, now has trouble talking, doesn't remember people, lives in...

Headlines

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Nino Bambino: Weaving a New Narrative - How One Baby Brand is Reshaping India's Love Affair With Cotton

'Who will say no to...': Mohammed Shami's gets candid on T20 World Cup selection query

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

IPL stars who never played for India

7 best films of Vikrant Massey

 8 ways to manage anxiety

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

New Hyundai Creta 2024: ADAS Safety, Redesigned Looks, Price

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma says unlike Adipurush, Telugu films never misrepresented Gods: 'It's the upbringing'

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 8400 crore, more than even Salman, Akshay; beat Priyanka, Katrina, Alia

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meet superstar who gave multiple Rs 1000-crore franchises, now has trouble talking, doesn't remember people, lives in...

This actor once starred in the biggest action franchises but is now battling an illness that affects his brain.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

article-main
The superstar who abruptly quit acting
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stardom can be fickle. The biggest film stars can rule over film industries for years and then fade into obscurity within years. But there was one star who quit films quite suddenly even though he had been at the peak of his powers just a few years earlier. And now within months, this former superstar is battling an illness that is affecting his memory.

The superstar with Rs 1000-crore franchise who quit acting

Bruce Willis was once one of the biggest action stars in the world. He broke through with his starring role in the comedy drama show Moonlighting in 1985 but gained worldwide fame with the action classic Die Hard, released in 1988. Over the next two decades, Willis churned out several hits, including Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, Sin City, Red, and many more. He was part of two mega franchises – Die Hard and The Expendables, both of which grossed over Rs 1000 crore when converted from dollars to rupees. Yet, in 2022, Willis shocked the world when he announced his retirement from acting.

Bruce Willis’ illness

The actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that affects language expression and comprehension. In 2023, his family announced that his condition had progressed and he had now been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. This affects memories and comprehension. As a result, the actor has trouble talking and remembering details and people, apart from misinterpretation of instructions.

Where is Bruce Willis now?

Bruce Willis, now 68, lives with his family in California. His wife Emma Heming Willis and daughter Scout regularly share pictures of the former actor on social media from their get togethers and day outs. The actor stays away from media spotlight and his family stated last year in a statement that they hope that the media attention on his condition can shed some light on the illness and help others with it.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Remains of 2800-year-old settlement found in PM Modi's village Vadnagar

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for Google Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus and other Android users

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 5: Mahesh Babu-starrer all set to enter Rs 100-crore club, mints Rs 11.50 crore

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE