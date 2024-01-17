Meet superstar who gave multiple Rs 1000-crore franchises, now has trouble talking, doesn't remember people, lives in...

This actor once starred in the biggest action franchises but is now battling an illness that affects his brain.

Stardom can be fickle. The biggest film stars can rule over film industries for years and then fade into obscurity within years. But there was one star who quit films quite suddenly even though he had been at the peak of his powers just a few years earlier. And now within months, this former superstar is battling an illness that is affecting his memory.

The superstar with Rs 1000-crore franchise who quit acting

Bruce Willis was once one of the biggest action stars in the world. He broke through with his starring role in the comedy drama show Moonlighting in 1985 but gained worldwide fame with the action classic Die Hard, released in 1988. Over the next two decades, Willis churned out several hits, including Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, Sin City, Red, and many more. He was part of two mega franchises – Die Hard and The Expendables, both of which grossed over Rs 1000 crore when converted from dollars to rupees. Yet, in 2022, Willis shocked the world when he announced his retirement from acting.

Bruce Willis’ illness

The actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that affects language expression and comprehension. In 2023, his family announced that his condition had progressed and he had now been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. This affects memories and comprehension. As a result, the actor has trouble talking and remembering details and people, apart from misinterpretation of instructions.

Where is Bruce Willis now?

Bruce Willis, now 68, lives with his family in California. His wife Emma Heming Willis and daughter Scout regularly share pictures of the former actor on social media from their get togethers and day outs. The actor stays away from media spotlight and his family stated last year in a statement that they hope that the media attention on his condition can shed some light on the illness and help others with it.