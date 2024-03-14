Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Viral video: Woman makes blue-coloured Spider-Man biryani, internet is not happy

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Meet IIT graduate, Harvard’s highest paid dean, his salary was over Rs 67800000, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Not Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, but this acting legend will make a comeback years after death with AI's help

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Meet IIT graduate, Harvard’s highest paid dean, his salary was over Rs 67800000, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

5 highest-grossing films of Aamir Khan

10 oldest players to play in IPL 2024

Weapons brought to India by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Not Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, but this acting legend will make a comeback years after death with AI's help

Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran his signature pose in viral video, Farah Khan says, 'if this was the last thing...'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

This actor earned Rs 75 lakh per word he spoke on screen for a blockbuster, even today charges more fees than Shah Rukh and Salman.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 08:32 AM IST

article-main
The world's highest paid actor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Be it Hindi cinema or Hollywood, the dialoguebaazi of the lead star is often the highlight of a film. How the hero delivers a line and how it eventually becomes a part of pop culture (or even goes viral as it happens today) is the stuff of legends. But what happens if your hero hardly has any lines to say. This is the case with this one star, known to play silent characters, and still take home crores in fees and deliver big hits.

The actor who was paid Rs 75 lakh per word spoken

After the success of The Matrix, Keanu Reeves became a huge star. Naturally, when the two sequels of the film were greenlit, Keanu commanded the highest payday in cinema history. As per reports, the actor earned around $100 million (Rs 450 crore at the time) for the joint production of the two films. Interestingly, Keanu’s character Neo had only 638 words of dialogue in the two films, which means that the actor earned $159,000 (Rs 75 lakh) per word spoken on the film.

Keanu Reeves’ astronomical salary

During his peak of stardom in the early 2000s, Keanu Reeves was the highest paid actor ever. He earned over $130 million (Rs 500 crore then) from the first Matrix film. Even today, post the success of his John Wick films, Keanu is extremely highly paid. As per E!, the actor charged $25 million for John Wick 4. This would make this roughly Rs 200-crore payday higher than the per film salaries of India’s biggest stars like Shah Rukh and Salman Khan.

When Keanu’s ‘flop’ film earned Rs 1000 crore

Keanu has tasted both success and failure at the box office. One of his career’s recent low points came in 2021 with the release of The Matrix: Resurrections. The film was heavily anticipated coming out 18 years after the original trilogy. But bad word of mouth and Covid-19 pandemic meant that it was a box office failure. Interestingly, the film still managed to earn over $150 million (roughly Rs 1200 crore) at the box office.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini to succeed Manohar Lal Khattar as new CM

Viral: Dreaded gangster Kala Jathedi marries lady don 'Madam Minz' amid tight security in Delhi, watch video

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Devil Comet to be nearest to Earth on April 21 after 71 years, has size bigger than world’s tallest mountain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement