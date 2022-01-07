Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump on Instagram, mom Kourtney Kardashian reacts

Following a New Year's Eve trip to Palm Springs with her mother Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner has returned to Los Angeles. Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, shared two photographs of her baby belly on Thursday morning with the caption "I am woman."

Kylie Jenner, 24, is pregnant with her second child with rapper Travis Scott, 30, and is due any day now. The soon-to-be mother of two was photographed wearing undone denim leggings and a cropped white button-up, which emphasised her large stomach. In one photo, Kylie is holding her dark brown locks up as she looks down, while in another, she has her tresses covering most of her face for a steamy photo.

As soon as she uploaded the pics, the post was flooded with comments. While her sister Kourtney Kardashian, wrote, “You are everything,” one of the fan commented, “she’s powerful.”

Fans assumed that the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star had already given birth to her second child when the photos were revealed.

In September, Kylie and Travis revealed that their three-year-old daughter Stormi will have a sibling. According to the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner spent New Year's Eve with her mother Kris and boyfriend Corey at the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch's USD 12 million mansion in Palm Springs. After her husband Travis Scott's Astroworld performance in Houston on November 5 resulted in the deaths of ten people, the businesswoman and reality star has kept a quiet profile.

She shared a snapshot of her baby belly on Instagram on New Year's Day, reflecting on the 'blessings' and 'heartache' of 2021. Travis, interestingly, returned to social media on the same day as her moving message, signalling his return to the spotlight after the tragedy.