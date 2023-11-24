Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations, plans to counter sue accuser: 'The claims are no more...'

Actor Jamie Foxx has responded to allegations of sexual assault levelled against him.

Jamie Foxx has vehemently denied sexual assault charges levelled against him by an unknown woman in connection with a 2015 case. The actor has released a statement through his representative a day after a suit was filed against him in New York, denying the charges and saying he would take legal action against the ‘frivolous action’.

The Oscar-winning actor, known for his starring roles in films like Ray and Django Unchained, has been sued by an unidentified woman for an alleged assault that took place in a New York restaurant eight years ago. As per a Rolling Stone report, the woman claimed that Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, pulled her into a back area of Catch NYC rooftop lounge and groped her breasts and underneath her pants against her will.

On Thursday evening, a spokesperson for the actor spoke with PEOPLE on Thursday and said, “In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter, the claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again.”

The statement added that Foxx intends to sue the accuser for what his team called a ‘frivolous lawsuit’. “And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action,” said his representative.

The 55-year-old actor began in the late-80s as a standup comic before joining the sitcom In Living Color in 1991. In 1996, he became the star of his own sitcom called The Jamie Foxx Show, by when he had already appeared in a few films. For his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray, Foxx won an Oscar for Best Actor. He also starred in films like Collateral, Dreamgirls, The Kingdom, Django Unchained, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.