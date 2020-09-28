Gwyneth Paltrow's 'birthday suit' leaves little to the imagination; gets reaction from daughter Apple

On September 27, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 48th birthday. Social media pages were flooded with birthday wishes for the actor from several celebrities as well as fans across the globe. To sum up her birthday, Gwyneth took to her Instagram page and shared a photo in which she left nothing to the imagination by posing nude. She even promoted her wellness and lifestyle brand Goop while sharing the temperature raising photo.

Gwyneth wrote, "In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. #goopgenes."

Check out the photo below:

Even Gwyneth's daughter Apple Martin left a comment 'MOM' on her post leaving the actor in splits. Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Gwyneth is enjoying her marital life with Brad Falchuk. She was earlier married to Coldplay's Chris Martin and they have two children Apple and Moses.

During a recent interaction on The Drew Barrymore Show, Paltrow opened up about Chris by stating, "In a way, my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was. I do think it can be done. I was lucky because I had a doctor who gave us a rubric for how to do it… It really kind of lays out the tenets, and it’s a little bit unsurprising. You have to have radical accountability. You have to know that every relationship is 50-50. No matter what you think, how you think you were wronged, or how bad you perceive the other person’s actions, or whatever the case may be — if you are brave enough to take the responsibility and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma, and how it is presenting in the world and in your relationship, then there is really somewhere to go, and something to learn and something to heal."