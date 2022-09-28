Search icon
Gwyneth Paltrow breaks the internet as she poses nude for her 50th birthday photoshoot

According to Page Six, Gwyneth Paltrow said during the nude photoshoot that she feels good turning 50.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow's recent Instagram photo has been breaking the internet. In it, the actress is seen posing nude for a photoshoot on the occasion of her 50th birthday. In honour of her 50th birthday, Gwyneth stripped down and covered herself in metallic body powder for a nude photoshoot! Gwyneth shared the photo alongside the caption, "(star emoticon) 50 (star emoticon)."

According to Page Six, Gwyneth Paltrow said during the shoot that she feels good turning 50. She said, "All I know is that they're painting me gold and that I have to be naked. I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I'm experiencing". She added, "It's more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."

As per the Page Six report, the "Shakespeare in Love" actress wrote on Goop that while she "strangely [had] no sense of time passed," her body "is less timeless" before turning 50. She also uploaded a happy bikini picture with her fans. She added, "I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity."

Praising her article, Mindy Kaling commented on Gwyneth's photo and wrote, "Your essay was so beautifully written. I hope I have the same ability to reflect and articulate what I learn! Happy birthday.".

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon, Paris Hilton, and Rita Ora, among others took to Gwyneth's Instagram post to wish the actress on her 50th birthday.  

Check out the photo below:


Recently, Gwyneth had spoken about turning 50. "As a woman, you turn 50 and maybe we all give ourselves permission to be exactly who we are. And we stop trying to be what other people are expecting us to be, and you kind of exhale into this other thing."

Mum-of-two, Gwyneth shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with her 45-year-old Coldplay frontman former husband Chris Martin, from whom she split in 2016 before marrying 51-year-old TV producer Brad Falchuk.

