78-year-old Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct in Korea

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has been charged with sexual misconduct, South Korean judicial officials say.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Photo credit: Twitter

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has been charged with sexual misconduct, South Korean judicial officials say. 
 
The 78-year-old is accused of touching a woman inappropriately in 2017, officials said, reports bbc.com. O has denied the allegation, local media report. 
 
He became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a series after his performance in the chart-topping Netflix thriller earlier this year. 
 
The alleged victim first filed a complaint with the police against O in December last year, according to Yonhap news agency. 
 
But the case was closed in April without a charge being brought against O. The prosecution has now reopened the investigation "at the request of the victim," the agency reports. 
 
O has now been charged without detention, it adds. 
 
Following the charge, Seoul’s culture ministry decided to stop broadcasting a government commercial featuring O, reports bbc.com. 

Squid Game, Netflix’s most popular series of all time - is a thriller series which tells the story of debt-ridden people competing for a huge cash prize in a deadly series of children`s games. 
 
O plays the oldest participant in the survival competition. 

