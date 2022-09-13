Emmy Awards 2022 list of winners: Squid Game, Succession, Zendaya, Lee Jung-jae win top honours

Here are the major winners from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles on September 12.
Honouring the best in American prime-time television programming, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 12. Squid Games, Succession, Ted Lasso were the major winners of the night with Zendaya and Lee Jung-jae lifting the trophies for Best Actors in Drama series. (All images: Television Academy/Twitter)
1. Zendaya
Zendaya, who famously plays Peter Parker's love interest in the latest Spider-Man trilogy featuring Tom Holland, won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her amazing performance as Rue Bennett in the teen drama Euphoria.
2. Lee Jung-jae
Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian to win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for the critically and commercially acclaimed Netflix series Squid Game in which he portrayed the main character Seong Gi-hun.
3. Succession
The satirical drama show Succession, based on the dysfunctional Roy family who are fighting among themselves to take control of their global media and entertainment conglomerate WayStar RoyCo, won the Outstanding Drama Series award.
4. Squid Game
Apart from Lee Jung-jae winning the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Squid Game's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk won the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series honour for the amazing pilot episode Red Light, Green Light.
5. Ted Lasso
The Apple TV+ sports-comedy drama show Ted Lasso was adjudged as the Outstanding Comedy Series defeating other shows such as Only Murders in the Building, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Barry, and others in its category.
6. Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton, who is set to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming superhero film The Flash, took away the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the miniseries Dopesick.
7. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried was awarded Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie honour for portraying Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of the now-defunct health company Theranos, in the miniseries The Dropout.