Emmy Awards 2022 list of winners: Squid Game, Succession, Zendaya, Lee Jung-jae win top honours

Here are the major winners from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles on September 12.

Honouring the best in American prime-time television programming, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 12. Squid Games, Succession, Ted Lasso were the major winners of the night with Zendaya and Lee Jung-jae lifting the trophies for Best Actors in Drama series. (All images: Television Academy/Twitter)