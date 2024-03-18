SpaceXs Secret Project Elon Musk Building Spy Satellites For US Intelligence Agencies | FBI | CIA

On March 16, a volcano erupted in Iceland for the fourth time since December. The volcanic eruption spewed massive smoke and bright orange lava into the air. The fissure was estimated to be about 2.9 kilometers long, roughly the same size as the last eruption in February. Iceland's authorities have been warning for weeks of an eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula, south of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik. Notably, the site of the eruption is between Hagafell and Stora-Skogfell, the same area as the previous outbreak on Feb 8.