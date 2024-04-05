Earthquake of 53 Magnitude Strikes Himachal Pradeshs Chamba | Earthquake | DNA

Earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude Strikes Himachal Pradesh's Chamba | Earthquake An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Chamba town in Himachal Pradesh this evening. Strong tremors were felt across the town and also in Manali, which is around 100 km from Chamba. No major damage has been reported so far.