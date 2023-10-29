Headlines

World Stroke Day 2023: What is silent brain stroke and its symptoms

Silent brain strokes are a type of ischemic stroke that occur when there is a blockage or reduced blood flow to the brain, leading to brain cell damage.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

World Stroke Day 2023 is a timely reminder to raise awareness about stroke, a debilitating medical condition that affects millions of people worldwide. While we often associate strokes with sudden, visible symptoms such as facial drooping or slurred speech, there is another, more insidious form known as a "silent" or "asymptomatic" brain stroke. In this article, we will explore what silent brain strokes are and their subtle symptoms.

Silent brain strokes are a type of ischemic stroke that occur when there is a blockage or reduced blood flow to the brain, leading to brain cell damage. The difference between a traditional stroke and a silent stroke lies in the absence of noticeable symptoms. Patients typically do not experience sudden, dramatic symptoms like weakness or loss of consciousness. Instead, silent strokes often go unnoticed, making them more challenging to diagnose and treat.

However, despite their subtle nature, silent brain strokes can have significant long-term consequences. Here are some common symptoms and consequences associated with silent brain strokes:

Cognitive Decline: Silent strokes can damage small areas of the brain responsible for memory and cognitive functions. Over time, this can lead to memory problems, difficulty concentrating, and even the development of conditions like dementia.

Mood Changes: Some individuals who have experienced silent strokes may develop mood disorders, such as depression or anxiety, without realizing the connection between their emotional state and the stroke.

Balance and Coordination Issues: Damage from silent strokes can affect the brain's control over balance and coordination, leading to unexplained falls or clumsiness.

Language Problems: In some cases, silent strokes can damage the language centers of the brain, causing subtle difficulties with language and communication.

Increased Risk of Future Strokes: Individuals who have had silent strokes are at higher risk of having a larger, more noticeable stroke in the future.

sional, as they might be early indicators of a silent stroke.

