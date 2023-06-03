Sonali Bendre opens up on son's battle with asthma, here's how to avoid asthma triggers

Sonali Bendre and husband Goldie Behl are a doting parents to their son Ranveer Behli. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sonali opened up about her son Ranveer’s battle with asthma.

She said, “My son is asthmatic. What happens is because nobody else around is getting affected by it, you don’t think of it as something that’s an illness or a disease, only the family or the child is affected or the person I would say is struggling through it. So, how do we make it easier? You make the environment better, you reduce the pollutions, all that is great but that doesn’t solve a mother’s problem which is instant at that point when a child is not able to breathe.”

The actress also said, "It was one of the most horrible experiences of my life when I found my son, Ranveer, struggling for breath." She described how watching her baby struggle caused her entire world to come to a standstill. Sonali added that her son is currently well-organized regarding what he must do to maintain his health.

Here how to avoid asthma triggers:

Avoid triggers: Asthma attacks can be triggered by a variety of factors, such as allergens, exercise, pollution, and stress. Identify your personal triggers and avoid them as much as possible. For example, if dust is a trigger for you, make sure to keep your home clean and dust-free.

Take your medication as prescribed: Asthma medications, such as inhalers, are designed to help manage your symptoms and prevent attacks. It's important to take them exactly as prescribed by your doctor, even if you're feeling well. Skipping doses or not using your inhaler correctly can increase your risk of an attack.

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help keep your airways moist and reduce the likelihood of an asthma attack. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water per day, and avoid drinks that can dehydrate you, such as alcohol and caffeine.

Exercise regularly: Exercise is important for maintaining overall health, including lung health. However, some people with asthma may experience symptoms during or after exercise. Talk to your doctor about developing an exercise plan that's safe for you and includes a warm-up and cool-down period.

Have an action plan: An asthma action plan is a written plan that outlines what to do in case of an asthma attack. Make sure you have one in place and that you and your loved ones know how to use it. Your action plan should include instructions on when to use your medication, when to seek emergency medical help, and how to monitor your symptoms.