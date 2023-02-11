Search icon
Rheumatoid arthritis pain: Tips for protecting your joints when you have RA

Here are some tips to help protect your joints when you have RA.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 09:29 PM IST

Representational image

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and pain in the joints. It can also affect other parts of the body, including the skin, eyes, lungs, and blood vessels. The cause of RA is not well understood, but it is thought to be related to a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Also read: Arthritis myths vs facts: Can exercising increase joint pain? Know truth here

Here are some tips to help protect your joints when you have RA:

Maintain a healthy weight: Excess weight puts additional stress on your joints, so it is important to maintain a healthy weight to reduce the strain on your joints.

Exercise regularly: Regular exercise, such as walking, swimming, or yoga, can help maintain joint mobility and strength. However, be sure to talk to your doctor before starting any new exercise regimen.

Use assistive devices: Canes, crutches, or braces can help take pressure off of affected joints.

Practice good posture: Good posture can help reduce the stress on your joints, especially in your back, neck, and knees.

Take breaks: Avoid prolonged periods of sitting or standing and take breaks to stretch and move your joints.

Use heat or cold therapy: Heat therapy, such as using a heating pad, can help relieve joint pain and stiffness, while cold therapy, such as using an ice pack, can help reduce inflammation.

Avoid high-impact activities: High-impact activities, such as running, can put additional strain on your joints. Instead, opt for low-impact exercises like walking or cycling.

Take your medication: Follow your doctor's instructions and take your medication as prescribed to help manage RA symptoms and protect your joints.

It is important to remember that everyone is different and what works for one person may not work for another. Talk to your doctor to determine the best plan for protecting your joints and managing your RA symptoms.

