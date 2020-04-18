'NOT recommended under any circumstances': Health Ministry issues advisory on use of disinfectant on people

The Centre on Saturday advised against the spraying of disinfectant on people for COVID-19 management is not recommended in any circumstances and is actually harmful.

"Spraying of individuals or groups is NOT recommended under any circumstances. Spraying an individual or group with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful," Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said in an advisory.

The ministry has received many queries regarding the efficacy (if any) of use disinfectants such as Sodium hypochlorite spray used over the individuals to disinfect them, it said. The strategy seems to have gained of a lot of media attention and is also being reportedly used at local levels in certain districts and local bodies.

Several images and videos have emerged from different parts of the country where authorities are using disinfectant on people as part of the strategy against coronavirus. Several machines and booths have also been installed at various places for the same.

Noting that spraying an individual with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful, the ministry said, "Even if a person is potentially exposed with the COVID-19 virus, spraying the external part of the body does not kill the virus that has entered your body.

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing or body in an effective manner, it said.

Spraying of chlorine on individuals can lead to irritation of eyes and skin and potentially gastrointestinal effects such as nausea and vomiting. Inhalation of sodium hypochlorite can lead to irritation of mucous membranes to the nose, throat, respiratory tract and may also cause bronchospasm, the advisory said.

Additionally, use of such measures may in fact lead to a false sense of disinfection & safety and actually hamper public observance to hand washing and social distancing measures, it added.

"Disinfectants are chemicals that destroy disease causing pathogens or other harmful microorganisms. It refers to substances applied on inanimate objects owing to their strong chemical properties.

"Chemical disinfectants are recommended for cleaning and disinfection only of frequently touched areas/surfaces by those who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19," the advisory said, adding that precautionary measures are to be adopted while using disinfectants for cleaning – like wearing gloves during disinfection.