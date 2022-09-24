Health: Benefits of eating raisins empty stomach

Raisins are dried grapes which has many health benefits.

Adding raisins to your diet is very beneficial, especially to better your liver health. It helps certain biochemical processes in the liver, which help it force the poisons out of your bloodstream.

It is advised to eat raisins in the morning to take better care of your heart, get rid of bad cholesterol, lower your triglyceride levels, and stop constipation or an upset stomach. Raisins have a lot of vitamins and minerals, and they help you, even more, when you drink the water, they are soaked in. It is also an excellent medicinal cure for your liver.

Natural source of antioxidants- Raisins are one of the best sources of, antioxidants. This is because they’re dried grapes, which are fruits that are full of bioflavonoids that help keep the body safe from free radicals and sickness.

Liver disease- Raisins and raisin water have been used for many years to stop different heart and liver diseases.

Helps detox the body- The liver and the kidneys are important organs. They help clean your blood by taking out the poisons and heavy metals that can pile up and make you sick. But sometimes the liver and kidneys can be slowed by bad diet choices, eating too many fatty foods, and bad daily habits.

Aids in digestion- Drinking raisin water can help to clean the bloodstream and keep the liver working properly. It also helps to better digestion, making the stomach acids separate, and helps you break down your food and take in the nutrients. You’ll start to see the difference around 2 days after you start drinking the raisin water.

How do you make raisin water?

Ingredients:

- 2 cups of water (400 ml)

- 150 grams of raisins Preparation

Heat the water to a boil. Add the raisins and then let them bubble for 20 minutes. Then leave them to soak overnight.

In the morning, strain the water from the raisins, and then heat the water up. You can drink it warm or hot, but make sure to drink it on an empty stomach, right after you wake up.