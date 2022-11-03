Delhi pollution: Tips for preventing eye damage caused by poor air quality

This morning, a heavy blanket of smog shrouded Delhi and the surrounding areas as pollution levels returned to the "severe" category after a little improvement on Wednesday. This air quality can be very harmful for your health, especially your eyes, which are very sensitive. Many people have also reported breathing problems, which may be hazardous to human health in the long run. Currently, the air quality index, or AQI, in Delhi stands at 426. This is due to the farm fires in nearby states and vehicle pollution.

Know how to protect your eyes from damage caused by this "severe" air quality:

1. Please stay inside on days when there is a public health alert due to pollution, especially in the early morning hours when pollution levels are at their highest. In any unavoidable circumstance, if you are going outside, be careful and use safety glasses to reduce your exposure to the pollutants.

2. Wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your eyes.

3. Wear sunglasses when you go out.

4. Eat a balanced diet that is high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which are particularly beneficial for the eyes. Include plenty of green leafy vegetables, carrots, spinach, almonds, walnuts, berries, and seafood in your diet.

5. Don’t rub your eyes.

6. See a doctor when you have irritated eyes. Take over-the-counter eye drops as prescribed by doctors.

7. Keep a distance from screens, including mobile phones and laptops, and focus on reading more. When using devices, make sure you give your eyes enough rest. This would help your eyes relax.

Following these simple and easy steps can help you avoid eye irritation due to the bad air quality and pollution. The weather conditions and pollution can get better as soon as we start going green and avoid using our vehicles for short distances.