Nose picking can turn deadly: Habit may increase risk of dementia, Alzheimer's

The practice of digging your nose is odd. Some people will pick their noses when they are bored or anxious. A recent study suggests that this behaviour may increase your risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Researchers from Griffith University in Australia have shown that a microbe may enter mice's brains through the olfactory nerve in the nose and produce markers that can be used to diagnose Alzheimer's disease.

The study, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports, found that the majority of human brains afflicted by late-onset dementia contain the bacteria Chlamydia pneumonia, which may infect people and cause pneumonia.

According to the research, it entered the central nervous system via a nerve that runs between the nasal cavity and the brain. The brain's cells then reacted by depositing the amyloid beta protein, a defining feature of Alzheimer's disease.

Mice were used in this study. The director of the Clem Jones Centre for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research, Professor James St. John, stated in a press release that "We saw this happen in a mouse model, and the evidence is potentially scary for humans as well."

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/health/report-woman-suffers-beauty-parlor-stroke-after-hair-wash-in-salon-doctor-reveals-how-2998200

The study also points out that the olfactory nerve is in contact with air and provides a direct conduit to the brain. It is the entrance to the brain that bacteria and viruses have identified as being convenient. The goal of their upcoming research, they claimed, is to demonstrate that the same mechanism also occurs in people.

This research has been proposed by many individuals, but it has not yet been finished, according to Professor St John. "We need to do this study in humans and confirm whether the same pathway operates in the same way. It's research that has been proposed by many people, but not yet completed."

It's not a good idea to pick your nose or remove the hairs of your nose, he stated.

The professor continued by saying that if one injures the lining of their nose, there is a greater chance that bacteria would enter the brain.