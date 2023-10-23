Wordle 855 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 23

Headlines

Ganapath box office collection day 3: Tiger's film is second biggest flop of 2023, earns Rs 7 crore in opening weekend

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma helping Disney+ Hotstar fight back Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema, Rs 24789 crore bet paying off

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 17,099 in Flipkart Dussehra Sale after Rs 39,900 off, check details

Israel-Palestine conflict: How Hamas is using dead bodies, children’s bags as booby traps to target civilians

Meet Arvind Poddar, billionaire with over Rs 29092 crore net worth, his son is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ganapath box office collection day 3: Tiger's film is second biggest flop of 2023, earns Rs 7 crore in opening weekend

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma helping Disney+ Hotstar fight back Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema, Rs 24789 crore bet paying off

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 17,099 in Flipkart Dussehra Sale after Rs 39,900 off, check details

10 home remedies for constipation

Dussehra: Indian cities where Ravana is worshipped in India

Players who hit 50+ ODI sixes in a calendar year

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

Watch: Sushmita Sen, daughter Renee perform Dhunuchi dance in sarees at Durga Puja, fans call them ‘poweful duo’

HomeGaming

Gaming

Wordle 855 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 23

To help you out, here is the Wordle 855 answer for October 23.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 855 answer for October 23.

Wordle 855 answer for October 23

The answer of Wordle 855 for October 23 is Tempo. Tempo is the speed of an activity or event.

How to play Wordle game
Open any web browser on your device.
Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
Type in the five letter word and press enter.
You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.
You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What happens if India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 match is washed out due to rain?

US President Biden, Israeli PM Netanyahu agree to continue flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Meet people behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

Viral video: Passengers' enthusiastic garba in Mumbai local train impresses internet, watch

'Ousting BJP would be biggest act of patriotism': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE