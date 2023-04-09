DNA Explainer: What is Mukesh, Nita Ambani's latest venture NMACC? Know purpose of cultural centre

NMACC luxurious features: Nita Ambani’s cultural centre has diamond studded hall (Photo - Twitter)

The Ambani family pulled off yet another major event after the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which saw many Hollywood and Bollywood headliners walking on the red carpet during the two-day grand opening.

The launch of the NMACC was hailed as a personal achievement for Nita Ambani, who described the multi-million dollar project as her brainchild. The NMACC was inaugurated by Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on March 31 and is currently open for business.

While many cultural events are already lined up for the NMACC, many still don’t know the purpose of the stellar cultural theatre, and how one can book tickets to have a gander at its architectural marvel and Indian culture-inspired décor.

What is the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)?

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has been established in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on March 31 and saw a star-studded opening ceremony featuring Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and more.

The main purpose of the NMACC cultural centre is the promote and preserve Indian arts and culture, through its wide range of studios and performing halls, as well as a diamond-studded grand theatre, prepared to display various forms of art.

As envisioned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani, the NMACC will be showcasing both Indian and international performing arts, hosting several events of spoken word, community-based programming, comedy shows, educational initiatives, dance performances, concerts and more.

The NMACC features a Grand Theatre, a Studio and a Cube, all consisting of state-of-the-art technology and a sound system. What is unique is that the Grand Theatre has 8,400+ Swarovski diamonds studded in the ceiling, offering an immersive experience.

Further, the ticket prices for the NMACC events are currently affordable, with the tickets for several events starting at as low as Rs 199. The opening ceremony also featured a graceful Bharatnatyam performance by Nita Ambani.

