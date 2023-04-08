Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's love story: Here's how Dhirubhai Ambani discovered his 'badi bahu'

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's marriage story is very interesting. They got married in 1985.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's love story: Here's how Dhirubhai Ambani discovered his 'badi bahu'
Mukesh Ambani: Nita Ambani was a teacher and a classical dancer before marriage (File)

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are the most famous couple in the business and entertainment world. They are the most sought after couple in Mumbai's elite circle. Cricketers, Bollywood actors, industrialists -- all respect them. Recently, they opened Nita-Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, which will hold cultural events in the future. Celebrities from India and abroad attended the festivities. Nita Ambani also performed a classical dance form. Its video went viral. Do you know it was dance that got Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani married? Here's their love story. 

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's marriage story is very interesting. They got married in 1985.

Nita Ambani was a teacher and a classical dancer. Her love for classical dance made her the most famous 'bahu' of the Ambani clan.

On the occasion of Navratri, she was performing a classical dance.

Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani were present at the function at the time.

They loved her dance performance. They decided that she will be the perfect daughter-in-law for their elder son, Mukesh Ambani.

They got details of Nita Ambani from the organisers of the show.

Dhirubhai Ambani and Nita Ambani's house three times. After this, the marriage talks could begin.

Some media reports suggest that Mukesh Ambani had proposed to Nita Ambani during a long drive.

They got married in a lavish ceremony.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli
From Amitabh Bachchan-Kunal Kapoor to Karan Johar-Aditya Chopra: Bollywood celebs you didn't know were related
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
40-year-old drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.