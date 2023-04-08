Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's love story: Here's how Dhirubhai Ambani discovered his 'badi bahu'

Mukesh Ambani: Nita Ambani was a teacher and a classical dancer before marriage (File)

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are the most famous couple in the business and entertainment world. They are the most sought after couple in Mumbai's elite circle. Cricketers, Bollywood actors, industrialists -- all respect them. Recently, they opened Nita-Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, which will hold cultural events in the future. Celebrities from India and abroad attended the festivities. Nita Ambani also performed a classical dance form. Its video went viral. Do you know it was dance that got Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani married? Here's their love story.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's marriage story is very interesting. They got married in 1985.

Nita Ambani was a teacher and a classical dancer. Her love for classical dance made her the most famous 'bahu' of the Ambani clan.

On the occasion of Navratri, she was performing a classical dance.

Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani were present at the function at the time.

They loved her dance performance. They decided that she will be the perfect daughter-in-law for their elder son, Mukesh Ambani.

They got details of Nita Ambani from the organisers of the show.

Dhirubhai Ambani and Nita Ambani's house three times. After this, the marriage talks could begin.

Some media reports suggest that Mukesh Ambani had proposed to Nita Ambani during a long drive.

They got married in a lavish ceremony.