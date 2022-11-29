What is Balenciaga’s ‘sexual’ ad campaign controversy, featuring children with BDSM tools?

Balenciaga's controversial photo shoot (Photo - Twitter)

The luxury clothing and accessories brand Balenciaga has recently come under fire and stoked a massive controversy through its “sexualized” ad campaign, which is featuring children with apparent sex tools and BDSM gear.

While Balenciaga is often in the news due to its high prices and off-beat designs, this time they might have outdone themselves by featuring a controversial photoshoot featuring minors in their latest ad campaign for their 2023 Spring collection.

What is controversial about Balenciaga's photoshoots?

In the recent photoshoot showcasing the collection of Balenciaga, child models can be seen dressed in the brand’s clothing while holding teddy bears in BDSM and bondage gear. These photos stoked controversy as people are accusing the brand of sexualizing photos featuring minors.

In one of the photos featured by the brand’s online page, a child can be seen standing next to a handbag that contains the Supreme Court documents of the Ashcroft vs. Free Speech Coalition case, which was fought to uphold virtual child pornography.

One photo also featured a child lying on the sofa with bondage gear around her, next to a glass of wine. The photos of the Balenciaga ad campaign went viral on social media, with celebrities cutting off ties with the brand over the controversy stoked by them.

The photoshoot by Balenciaga received major backlash from celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Oli London, and Aleksandra Huk for promoting child pornography, sexualisation of children, and pedophilia.

Kim Kardashian wrote in her Instagram story, “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

After the massive backlash, Balenciaga issued a public apology and removed the photos from their ad campaign. They also said that they are planning to sue the creative teams who planned and designed the ad campaign.

In its apology, Balenciaga wrote, “The campaign for spring 2023, which was meant to replicate a business office environment, included a photo with a page in the background from a Supreme Court Ruling 'United States V. Williams' 2008, which confirms as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech the promotion of child pornography.”

The luxury brand further added, “We take full accountability for our lack of oversight and control of the documents in the background, and we could have done things differently.”

