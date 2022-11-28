Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Balenciaga's controversial campaign, says 'attempts to normalize child abuse..'

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian, the brand ambassador for Balenciaga, has criticized the high-end clothing company for its recent holiday ad campaigns that showed kids holding teddy bear bags clothed in what appeared to be bondage gear. Since then, the campaign has been removed from all of the brand's accounts.

She tweeted, “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

She continued, “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

Kim added, “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” she concluded.

The high-end fashion business removed the ad campaigns on Tuesday after facing backlash on social media for the pictures, which showed the kids holding their teddy bear bags.

The brand said, “We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused,” Balenciaga said in a statement to its Instagram account. “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign.”

The also said, “We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign,” Balenciaga wrote. “We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”



