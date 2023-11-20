Explainer: 5 agency op to save 41 workers trapped inside collapsed Uttarakhand Tunnel for 9 days

Rescuers in Uttarkashi used a five-pronged strategy on Sunday to try to free 41 workers who were trapped within a collapsed tunnel, but little progress was made as the operation moved into its second week.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: It's day 9 of 41 workers being stuck in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi tunnel which collapsed. Since November 12, 2023, when a section of the 4.5-kilometer tunnel they were building collapsed just 200 meters from the Silkyara entrance in the Uttarakhand district, the construction workers have been stranded. The tunnel is a component of the heavily travelled Chardham all-weather road, a premier project that links numerous places of pilgrimage. The rescue operation is underway to carry out the workers.

The Centre yesterday said it has finalised a five-option action plan to rescue them.

According to officials, one pipe, or "lifeline" as the authorities call them, was being forced through the 65-meter-thick wall of rubble to deliver solid food to the stranded labourers. It had already descended to a depth of 40 meters. From the top of the tube, a second "lifeline" was being forced in vertically.

"Five options were decided and five different agencies were detailed to carry out these options. Five agencies namely Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited(RVNL), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL) have been assigned responsibilities," he said.

Here are the 5 options 5 agencies detailed to rescue 41 stranded workers in the Uttarkashi tunnel: