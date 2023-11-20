Headlines

Alakh Pandey's Rs 9160 crore startup PhysicsWallah begins layoff, plans to hire an…

Leo OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action-packed blockbuster

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong lands in India for 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film sees almost 50% drop due to World Cup final, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Explainer: 5 agency op to save 41 workers trapped inside collapsed Uttarakhand Tunnel for 9 days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alakh Pandey's Rs 9160 crore startup PhysicsWallah begins layoff, plans to hire an…

Leo OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action-packed blockbuster

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong lands in India for 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

Top 7 super catchers of World Cup 2023

6 tips to prevent dry skin in winter

ICC tournament finals that India lost in recent years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film sees almost 50% drop due to World Cup final, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Not Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, this superstar is the second richest actor in India after Shah Rukh Khan

'You make us one proud nation': Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional message for Team India after World Cup loss

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Explainer: 5 agency op to save 41 workers trapped inside collapsed Uttarakhand Tunnel for 9 days

Rescuers in Uttarkashi used a five-pronged strategy on Sunday to try to free 41 workers who were trapped within a collapsed tunnel, but little progress was made as the operation moved into its second week.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: It's day 9 of 41 workers being stuck in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi tunnel which collapsed. Since November 12, 2023, when a section of the 4.5-kilometer tunnel they were building collapsed just 200 meters from the Silkyara entrance in the Uttarakhand district, the construction workers have been stranded. The tunnel is a component of the heavily travelled Chardham all-weather road, a premier project that links numerous places of pilgrimage. The rescue operation is underway to carry out the workers. 

The Centre yesterday said it has finalised a five-option action plan to rescue them.

Rescuers in Uttarkashi used a five-pronged strategy on Sunday to try to free 41 workers who were trapped within a collapsed tunnel, but little progress was made as the operation moved into its second week. In order to access the top of the tunnel and drill a vertical hole from which to extract the workers, the rescuers were also chiselling away a track on the mountainside.

According to officials, one pipe, or "lifeline" as the authorities call them, was being forced through the 65-meter-thick wall of rubble to deliver solid food to the stranded labourers. It had already descended to a depth of 40 meters. From the top of the tube, a second "lifeline" was being forced in vertically. 

"Five options were decided and five different agencies were detailed to carry out these options. Five agencies namely Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited(RVNL), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL) have been assigned responsibilities," he said.

Here are the 5 options 5 agencies detailed to rescue 41 stranded workers in the Uttarkashi tunnel:

  • To free the stranded labourers, Satluj Jail Vidyut Nigam is excavating vertically from the top of the tunnel.
  • The Border Roads Organization finished building an approach road in a single day, prompting the Rail Vikas Nigam to start construction on another vertical pipeline for necessary supplies.
  • Following the completion of the safety plans, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development body will resume drilling from the major Silkyara end. The Army has prepped the box culvert to make this easier. To protect the safety of the workers, a canopy framework is being constructed.
  • With its experience in deep drilling, the ONGC has begun work on vertical drilling from a different angle.
  • The Tehri Hydro Development Corporation has already mobilized heavy machinery for micro tunnelling.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Pure soul': This sweet gesture of Shah Rukh Khan towards Asha Bhosle during Ind vs Aus World Cup 2023 final wins hearts

UP bans sale of halal certified products including food, medicines with immediate effect

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Every possible method being tried for speedy evacuation, says Nitin Gadkari

Mayanti Langer hits back at trolls who mocked her over outfit, says 'can afford full suit'

Why do Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, other celebrities drink special Rs 4000/L water? Know its health benefits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE