Explained: Covid-19 nasal vaccine available now, know how it works and who can take

The nasal vaccine can be administered as a heterologous booster dose by people who have already received Covishield and Covaxin.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

The government has added the intranasal vaccine Incovacc from Bharat Biotech to its vaccination programme as a mix-and-match, or heterologous, booster dosage, ramping up its anti-Covid actions in response to an increase in cases in other nations, primarily China. The first intranasal vaccination in the world to be authorised for use as a booster dose is Incovacc.

“The government of India has approved the nasal vaccine. It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals. It will be included in the Covid vaccination program from today,” official sources said earlier in the day.

The intranasal vaccine will be India's first such booster dosage because it is unnecessary. It can be given to anyone who is older than 18 years old. 

The vaccination, which is administered through the nose without the use of a needle, will be accessible at private clinics all around the nation in a few days. On the government's CoWIN vaccine management platform, it is anticipated to be an option starting late Friday. 

When and who can take the nasal vaccine?
The nasal vaccine can be taken by those individuals who have taken the other two doses of the vaccine earlier. The intranasal vaccine can be given to people who are older than 18 years old. 

How does the nasal vaccine work?
The nasal vaccine causes your immune system to make proteins in your blood and in your nose to help fight the virus as the virus normally enters the body through the nose. A doctor will spray the vaccine into your nostrils with a small syringe that has no needle. The spray will take two weeks to start working on the body.

How effective is the nasal vaccine?
In addition to providing protection against Covid, the nasal vaccine also stops the disease from spreading by promoting a different type of immunity that is largely found in the cells that line the nose and throat.

The nasal vaccination targets immune cells that are found in the mucosa membrane and tissue, resulting in systemic immunity as well as mucosal immunity at various sites, including the lungs and intestines. Therefore, a nasal vaccine may be better able to protect large groups of people from the lethal infection and stop the onset of even minor symptoms.

