COVID-19 in India Highlights: Centre asks states to hold mock drills at health facilities amid Covid scare

Amid a global surge in Covid cases by a new coronavirus strain, B.F7, the Centre government said Covid positive is declining week-by-week.

Covid-19 updates: China has experienced the highest number of coronavirus cases, and the rest of the world is starting to catch the virus. Scientists have made an effort to address concerns regarding the coronavirus variant known as BF.7, which is causing an increase in cases in some parts of the world.

Precautions are being taken by nations all over the world, including India. The Health Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have presided over high-level meetings, and guidelines have already been released for stepping up preparation.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that random coronavirus screening of international arrival passengers will begin on Saturday and that airline crew members will be required to transport such listed travellers to the testing center at the airport.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the union health minister, has advised states and union territories to conduct a mock drill on December 27 throughout all medical facilities to check infrastructure responsiveness, with a concentrate on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics, and human resources in particular. Many states have already announced that they will conduct a mock drill on December 27.