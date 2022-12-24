COVID-19 in India Highlights: Centre asks states to hold mock drills at health facilities amid Covid scare

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits Salman Khan’s show for this reason

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: School bus collides with SUV in Ghaziabad; 6 including 2 children killed

This Indian actress owns world's fifth largest diamond, not Aishwarya, Alia, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Samantha, Deepika

From KGF to Baahubali: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue reminded netizens of these 5 films

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits Salman Khan’s show for this reason

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: School bus collides with SUV in Ghaziabad; 6 including 2 children killed

7 Bollywood films starring Shah Rukh Khan as bad guy 

7 health benefits of papaya (papita)

Shah Rukh Khan's gang of girls in Jawan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation

DNA: Death toll in Odisha train accident rises to 238; PM Modi to visit accident site

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify during next 48 hours, IMD issues warning, fishermen on high alert

9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents that tell you that 'PM Modi is The Boss' | DNA India

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits Salman Khan’s show for this reason

From KGF to Baahubali: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue reminded netizens of these 5 films

Homebollywood

bollywood

COVID-19 in India Highlights: Centre asks states to hold mock drills at health facilities amid Covid scare

Amid a global surge in Covid cases by a new coronavirus strain, B.F7, the Centre government said Covid positive is declining week-by-week.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 09:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Covid-19 updates: China has experienced the highest number of coronavirus cases, and the rest of the world is starting to catch the virus. Scientists have made an effort to address concerns regarding the coronavirus variant known as BF.7, which is causing an increase in cases in some parts of the world.

Precautions are being taken by nations all over the world, including India. The Health Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have presided over high-level meetings, and guidelines have already been released for stepping up preparation.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that random coronavirus screening of international arrival passengers will begin on Saturday and that airline crew members will be required to transport such listed travellers to the testing center at the airport.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the union health minister, has advised states and union territories to conduct a mock drill on December 27 throughout all medical facilities to check infrastructure responsiveness, with a concentrate on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics, and human resources in particular. Many states have already announced that they will conduct a mock drill on December 27.

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Dec 2022, 08:47 PM

    Covid-19 scare: Centre requests states to hold mock drills at medical facilities

    The Union Health Ministry has requested the states and Union territories to conduct mock drills at all medical centers on Tuesday in order to ensure that the COVID-19 health facilities are prepared to handle the rise in medical care needs due to any upsurge in cases. In a letter to the states on Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that due to an increase in the Covid trajectory in many countries, it is essential that the necessary public health measures be implemented in all of the states to meet any emergencies.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 08:22 PM

    Amid the Covid-19 scare, Delhi hospitals claim to be 'fully prepared' to handle any situation

    Concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases in some countries, many hospitals in Delhi have told their department heads to adhere strictly to Covid guidelines, including donning masks and using sanitizers. According to the hospital, they are prepared for any situation, according to PTI.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 07:58 PM

    Mumbai records 10 new COVID-19 cases; active tally counts 44

    Mumbai reported 10 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 11,55,084, according to an official of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The official reported that the death toll remained at 19,746, while the number of recoveries rose to 11,35,294 after three patients survived the infection in the previous day. With this, he claimed, there are currently 44 active cases in the city.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 07:21 PM

    Covid-19: RT-PCR test again made mandatory for passengers from China, 4 other countries

    As part of increased anti-Covid measures, the government announced on Saturday that RT-PCR testing would be required for travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. In addition, the government asked states to make sure that hospitals have enough medical oxygen and life support systems like ventilators.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 06:52 PM

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath to provide Rs 5.30 crore in aid to the families of journalists died by Covid-19

    On the occasion of "Good Governance Day," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that he would donate Rs 5.30 crores in aid to the families of journalists who died during the Covid-19-affected period. The families of approximately 53 deceased journalists will receive financial assistance from the state government.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 06:17 PM

    Health expert says, 'Mutation is COVID's only tool for outbreak, people should be careful'

    A top researcher from the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, Bengaluru, said on Friday that the COVID subvariant is less likely to concern India due to hybrid immunity among the population while adding that people must be cautious since the virus's only means of spreading is mutation. This statement came amid concerns over the rise in COVID cases in several countries, particularly neighbouring China.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 05:45 PM

    Mallikarjun Kharge: "BJP in fear over Bharat Jodo Yatra, no Covid in India."

    President of the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge stated that BJP is in fear due to Bharat Jodo Yatra and is taking excuse of Covid. There is no Covid anywhere. Nothing happened to anyone. PM Modi himself doesn't wear a mask. All this is being done to create fear among people & break this Yatra.

     

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 05:21 PM

    Tamil Nadu: 37 international passengers screened for COVID-19 amid fourth wave scare 

    In response to a sudden increase in coronavirus cases in some regions of the world, the Tamil Nadu government increased its vigilance, and on Saturday, 37 passengers arriving at the international airport in this city were tested for COVID-19. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian stated that none of the people who were screened had symptoms of the coronavirus.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 04:58 PM

    Authorities urge worshippers to wear masks at two THESE temples in Maharashtra 

    Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the authorities at Aundha Nagnath Temple and Tuljapur Temple in Maharashtra have asked visitors to wear face masks. Everyone entering the temple has been instructed to act in a manner consistent with COVID, including maintaining social distance.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 04:33 PM

    Airport in Khajuraho to conduct Covi-19 screenings on all arriving passengers

    An official announced on Saturday that travellers arriving at Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho Airport will have their coronavirus levels checked if they exhibit any symptoms of the infection. Chhatarpur's chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Dr. Lakhan Tiwari, announced that a team would be posted at Khajuraho Airport to screen travellers and conduct RT-PCR tests in suspected cases in accordance with the authorities' instructions.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 03:59 PM

    Maharashtra's Health Minister reassures citizens about COVID-19

    As per Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, "COVID-19 is now out of Maharashtra. There are only 132 Covid patients in the state. There is nothing to fear."

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 03:32 PM

     Covid-19 updates: Thermal scanning and random sampling of international arrivals for Covid-19 at Hyderabad airport

    As concern over the spread of Covid-19 in India has grown, authorities have begun making preparations. Thermal scanning and random sampling of international arrivals are being conducted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad for Covid-19.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 03:15 PM

    Covid-19: Virus RNA found in sewage samples in Delhi and Mumbai 

    According to the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, in order to stop the spread of Covid-19, authorities are monitoring the environment, sewage, and people. Virus RNA was discovered in Delhi and Mumbai sewage samples. Citizens are encouraged to use masks, stay away from crowded areas, and act in a Covid-appropriate manner.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 03:12 PM

    Updates on COVID-19: Surat accelerates its immunisation campaign

    The vaccination drive in Surat has been given a quick start due to the recent increase in Covid 19 cases in some countries, according to a statement made on Saturday by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC). According to Rajesh Umrigar, medical officer for the Surat Municipal Corporation, there is growing public awareness of the dangers of the new Covid variant BF7.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 02:48 PM

    Covid-19 update: Covid protocols should become mandatory, says AAP

    AAP made a veiled remark to Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by saying that the government should create "mandatory" rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and that everyone, including political parties and those holding marches, should adhere to them.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 02:22 PM

    Covid-19 update: Tamil Nadu

    As Coronavirus wreaks havoc across China, Ma. Subramanian, the health minister of Tamil Nadu, checks over a COVID-19 testing station set up near the Chennai International Airport. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 02:05 PM

    Covid update: Testing for covid-19 at airport 

    The Delhi International Airport has begun testing for Covid19 for passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Japan, and South Korea.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 01:51 PM

    Covid update: 5 lakh people per day are infected by Covid-19 in major Chinese cities

     

    A senior Chinese health official recently made the startling allegation that every day, more than 500,000 individuals in one Chinese metropolis get the virus. Official statistics allegedly do not reflect this. The number of persons infected with Covid-19 in Qingdao city on Friday was reportedly between 490,000 and 550,000, as reported by Chinese media. The rapid spread of Covid-19 throughout China may be gauged by looking at just one infected day in a major city. It's estimated that one crore people call this Chinese metropolis home.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 01:16 PM

    Covid update: Covid-19 Testing Underway in Hyderabad

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 12:43 PM

    Covid update: High-level Coronavirus meeting to be held on December 26 by the Jharkhand Chief Minister

    Jharkhand To assess the state government's readiness for the COVID-19 crisis, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is expected to convene a high-level meeting on December 26, an official said on Saturday. (PTI)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 12:26 PM

    Covid update: Medical oxygen for Covid19 pandemic management

    Health and Family Welfare Ministry Officials Have Written All States and Union Territories to ensure Reliable Medical Oxygen Supply for Control of the Covid19 Pandemic

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 12:04 PM

    Covid update: RT-PCR test mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, S. Korea, Hong Kong & Thailand. 

    Due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, Union Health Min. Dr. Mandaviya has announced that tourists travelling from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand would be required to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 11:56 AM

    Covid update: Union Minister Anurag Thakur questions Rahul Gandhi

    Union minister Anurag Thakur has urged Indian citizens to wear face masks in public places in accordance with the new Covid-19 guidelines. Furthermore, he asked Rahul Gandhi whether people who came in contact with Himachal Pradesh CM have isolated themselves as the CM has been tested positive for Covid. Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, where HP CM participated.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 11:20 AM

    Covid update: BMC vaccine shortage?

    While no confirmed cases have been detected in Maharashtra, the state's healthcare infrastructure has been put on high alert. Meanwhile, it has been discovered that BMC is suffering from a lack of vaccines. Apparently, there are no more Covishield or Corbavax vaccinations in store, and just 6,000 doses of Covaxin remain. Data collected by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation shows that just 13% of residents had received a booster shot. In Mumbai, over 90,000 people have avoided getting the Covid booster injection.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 11:07 AM

    Covid update: 201 new coronavirus cases

    According to the latest data, 201 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India over the last 24 hours.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 10:56 AM

    Covid Update: Surat hospitals prepare for covid mock drill 

    The Covid-19 facility on the grounds of New Civil Hospital (NCH) has begun preparations to maintain 300 beds and 200 ventilators available. The current capacity of the stem cell hospital facility is 750, however it may be extended to a full 1,000 beds. According to government regulations, NCH conducted a practise exercise to check the oxygen tank and oxygen plant. The hospital has easy access to over 400 ventilators.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 10:18 AM

    Top virologist in India reveals biggest concern with Covid-19

    In light of the recent spike in cases in China, authorities in India are on high alert and have increased surveillance and prevention efforts against potential Covid-19 outbreaks. Gagandeep Kang, a leading Indian virologist, has said that his country is "fine at the moment," but that the tragedy unfolding in China creates a "increased opportunity" for new coronavirus types to arise.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 09:54 AM

    Before Christmas, can we complete the 'LOCKDOWN' in China?

    The situation in Beijing, Sichuan, Anhui, Hubei, Shanghai, and Hunan, China, is deteriorating. There are reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping may conduct the first-ever Covid review meeting this coming Saturday (December 24) or Sunday (December 25), despite the deteriorating circumstances (December 25). Possible imminent release of Covid guidance. Plans for managing the holiday and New Year's Eve crowds will be discussed and developed here. The Jinping administration might enact any holiday-specific regulations as well. As a result of this meeting, President Jinping may proclaim a total lockdown in China. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 09:44 AM

    India's Covid-19 vaccination drive

    During the course of the countrywide vaccination push, a total of 220.04 crore doses of vaccine had been administered.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 09:04 AM

    Covid-19 update: 95 percent of 12+ age group taken first 2 doses

    The government has mandated that all eligible citizens get a Covid vaccination booster boost in preparation for the future Covid-19 variation. On a national scale, less than a quarter of them have done so; in states like Jharkhand, Punjab, and Haryana, fewer than one in ten have. No state has coverage of booster doses reached even 50% of the eligible population, but Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are close to that figure while Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have attained above 40% coverage, according to statistics from the health ministry.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 08:42 AM

    Covid readiness drill scheduled for December 27 in India

    Public and private institutions engaged in Covid management will participate in a statewide drill scheduled for December 27th, the Central government stated on Friday, to test emergency response for dealing with the Covid-19 surge.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 08:27 AM

    Covid 4th wave scare: Passengers will be tested today, crews will identify international passengers

    The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation issued an alert on Friday stating that airlines are responsible for transporting two percent of such passengers every trip for random COVID-19 testing beginning today.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 08:20 AM

    Covid Update: Karnataka 

    So far, only around 21% of Karnataka's eligible population has gotten the preventive vaccination dosage, but the government has set a lofty goal of doubling that number by the end of January. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 08:16 AM

    India leads US, Europe in nasal vaccine strategy

    According to Krishna Ella, founder and chairman/managing director of Bharat Biotech, India had developed nasal vaccinations before the United States of America.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Dec 2022, 08:13 AM

    Covid-19 latest updates: Govt advises people to wear masks during Covid-19 in Odisha

    The government of Odisha has released a new advise urging its inhabitants to practise Covid-19 proper behaviour, such as wearing masks over the holiday season, in response to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in several countries, notably China. The recommendation came following a high-level meeting to discuss the current Covid-19 situation. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp rolls out new design for Apple iPhone users with latest update

'If you have a captain like him, you get emboldened': Mohammad Kaif on the best captain he played under

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Jalsa post is too good to miss

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for 7 districts, orange for 4 in Himachal Pradesh, check full list

Viral! Ranbir Kapoor raises temperature in Italy, netizens say 'Alia Bhatt kahan hai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE