DNA Explainer: Why the 'Z' symbol has become so popular in Russia since war with Ukraine began

Since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine, 'Z' has gone from a military marking to the main symbol of public support for the Communist country's invasion of its neighbour. After protests, now support for President Vladimir Putin's actions within Russia has started to appear in the symbolic form of the letter Z of the Roman alphabet.

On Instagram, the Russian Defence Ministry began promoting the letter 'Z', as part of the word Za, meaning 'for' in Russian. The symbol has been seen on Russian tanks, posters, buildings and has appeared in sporting events as well.

The Z letter can be seen painted on large Soviet-era apartment blocks and posted on street advertisement signs. Young Russians are seen wearing a Z shirt while displaying their support for the war. Days into the invasion, the state-funded RT TV Networks announced on its social media channels that it was selling Z merchandise, including T-shirts and hoodies, to show support for Russian troops.

Since then, large gatherings of mobs across the country have been organised by the authorities where you can see young Russians wearing a shirt or t-shirt with Z symbol. The support doesn't end here. A number of schools have also posted images of children standing in a Z formation.

This support is not coming from just within the country but also from outside. Some days ago, several Serbs carrying Z letters and waving Russian flags marched through Belgrade to the Russian embassy in a show of public support to Russia.

And this is not just confined to the common citizens. The 20-year-old Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak sported the Z insignia as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun Illia, the gold medallist at a gymnastics World Cup event in Doha. Sergei Tsivilev, head of the Kemerovo region has gone a step further saying he would rename the region and add the letter Z to it.

What Z symbol means?

Mysterious Z-shaped letter painted on Russian tanks and military trucks on the Ukrainian border was first spotted on February 19, ahead of the war.

This led to a widespread speculation among western military experts as to what the letter 'Z' on Russian tanks and military trucks actually meant.

Many even noted its similarity to the symbol used by Nazi Germany in the Second World War, calling the symbol as 'Putin's swastika'.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine, more military hardware was spotted with 'Z' symbol, along with other letters, including O, X, A and V.

As a letter, Z does not exist in the Cyrillic Russian alphabet, rather, a letter resembling the figure 3 represents the 'Z' sound of the word.

It was also thought that the 'Z' is a way for Russia's military to identify its own forces - a way of preventing incidents such as friendly fire.

On Instagram, the Russian Defence Ministry posted the symbol saying Z meant Za pobedu (for victory) and V stood for 'power of truth'.

The letters Z, O, X, A and V seen on the hardware were usually framed by squares, triangles, and other painted shapes.

Is it getting support in Russia?

Though the symbol can occasionally be spotted, the sign is yet to become widespread among the Russian population.

During Russia's annexation of Crimea, it heavily promoted the use of the orange and black-striped ribbons of Saint George.

Some Russians have ridiculed using the symbol 'Z' while some have also taken to social media to post memes satirising Z.

During countrywide rallies against Putin's invasion, some protesters even held signs with the word Zachem (For what?).

Members of the Pussy Riot, as well as the anti-war NGO Memorial said the Z symbol was painted on the door of their flats.

