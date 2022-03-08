What is 'Z'? Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak criticised for wearing THIS symbol next to Ukrainian athlete

As the tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to grow, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) spotted a 'shocking behaviour' during the gymnastics World Cup event in Doha, Qatar. Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak faced a lot of criticism after he sported an insignia linked to the invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium.

The 20-year-old ​gymnast wore a 'Z' symbol taped to his leotard while he was standing next to Ukrainian athlete ​Illia Kovtun on the podium. While Kovtun won gold, Kuliak had picked up bronze in the parallel bars on Saturday.

Ukrainian Illya Kovtun won gold in a gymnastics event in Qatar. Russian Ivan Kuliak won bronze. Then the Russian - with a pompous, smug look on his face - wore a pro-war 'z' symbol on the podium. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/BC3hnfvKBo — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) March 7, 2022

While FIG did not give details about the behaviour, they have, however, condemned the action. The organisation that oversees Russian gymnasts also acknowledged in a statement that Kuliak's display had violated FIG rules, but expressed the organization's support for his actions.

"The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Ivan Kuliak following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar," a ​Sunday statement from the gymnastics governing body read.

What does 'Z' stand for?

The 'Z' has been seen daubed on Russian tanks and vehicles which are invading Ukraine and has become a symbol in support for the invasion.

Many videos on social media show supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin ​wearing clothing featuring the 'Z' symbol and even waving Russian flags and chanting pro-Russia slogans.​

However, it has been already decided that from Monday all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be banned from future competitions.