The Kerala Story: Mumbai Police provides security to crew member after he receives 'not to step out' threat

Credit: Twitter

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, has been making headlines ever since the trailer of the film was released. Now, a crew member of the film received warning ‘not to step out’ amid the ongoing controversy.

As per ANI, the director of the film informed a crew member who worked for The Kerala Story has received the threat; makers have also approached the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police have provided security to him. As per ANI’s tweet, “Mumbai: Sudipto Sen, director of the film 'The Kerala Story' informed police that one of the crew members received a message from an unknown number 'to not to step out alone from home & that they didn't do a good thing by showing the story'. Police provided security to the crew member but FIR was not registered till now as they are yet to receive a written complaint: Police.”

Mumbai: Sudipto Sen, director of the film 'The Kerala Story' informed police that one of the crew members received a message from an unknown number 'to not to step out alone from home & that they didn't do a good thing by showing the story'. Police provided security to the crew… May 8, 2023

The Kerala Story, released on May 5, has become one of the most controversial films in the recent past. Headlined by Adah Sharma, the Sudipto Sen directorial has faced opposition in Kerala, has been banned in West Bengal, and its screenings have been stopped in Tamil Nadu multiplexes.

Meanwhile, talking about its protests across several states, Shabana Azmi took to Twitter on Monday, May 8, and wrote, "Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra-constitutional authority."

Kangana Ranaut replied to the veteran actress stating that the Aamir Khan-starrer wasn't banned. "This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC. People just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen", she tweeted.

Read|Anupam Kher recalls The Kashmir Files being opposed by ‘same faces’ as The Kerala Story: ‘I don't know their motive…’