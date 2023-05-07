Search icon
Kangana Ranaut replies to Twitter user asking her to buy fake followers: 'Lord Krishna has said anything of value...'

Kangana Ranaut has 2.9 million followers on Twitter and 9.2 million followers on Instagram, which is quite less compared to actors with over 50 million followers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was reinstated in January earlier this year after it was suspended in May 2021 for "repeated violations" of hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies. And so, the actress has quite a less followers on the micro-blogging platform, around 2.9 million. The Panga actress also is also followed by just 9.2 million people on Instagram, which is quite less compared to other actors with over 50 million followers.

On Sunday, May 7, a Twitter user suggested the actress buys some fake followers as she posted a photo of her Instagram account bio and wrote, "Seriously @KanganaTeam, you are top actress you should also buy fake followers like other actresses you deserve better than this."

Kangana replied to them and wrote, "No no, I don’t want too many people to see my personal communication with my fans only those who are deserving...Even if they become less it’s better...Lord Krishna has said anything of value you must never offer unless asked for...there are consequences to such an act of irresponsibility."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next portraying the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The actress has also directed and produced the film under her banner Manikarnika Films.

She also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas lined up for release. The actress, who made her debut in the 2006 romantic thriller Gangster, will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The RSVP production was slated to hit theatres on Dussehra last year on October 5, but has been postponed and a new release date hasn't been announced yet.

