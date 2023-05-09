Anupam Kher recalls The Kashmir Files being opposed by ‘same faces’ as The Kerala Story: ‘I don't know their motive…’

Anupam Kher reacts to The Kerala Story row

Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story has been facing criticism from the government of the state and also by a section of society. Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri warned the team about facing ‘unimaginable hate’ and now, Anupam Kher opened up on the film being called propaganda and facing backlash.

In an interview with ANI, Anupam Kher said that the film is being opposed by the same people who opposed The Kashmir Files and said, “They are the same faces who are opposing such films and they can be seen everywhere. Be it CAA protest or Shaheen Bagh protest or JNU protest. They were the same faces who criticized The Kashmir Files. I don't know their motive and neither believe in paying attention to them. In fact, they have become redundant.”

The actor further reacted to the film being called a ‘propoganda’ and added, “Again I would say they are the same faces. I have not seen the film but I am happy that people are making films that are close to reality. And those who feel it is propaganda are free to make movies dealing with the subject they find perfect. No one is stopping them.”

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. The movie is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and has been facing the heat since the release of the trailer which claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and converted to Islam by ISIS.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will be next seen in the movie IB71 which stars Vidyut Jammwal. Helmed by Sankalp Reddy and written by Aditya Shastri, the movie also stars Vishal Jethwa, Ashwath Bhat, Dalip Tahil, Danny Sura, Suvrat Joshi, and Diwakar Dhyani. The movie is scheduled to release on May 12. Other than this, he will also be seen in the movie Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut.

