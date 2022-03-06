'South Park' episode takes a dig at Vladimir Putin amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

'South Park', a Comedy Central animated series, is noted for its harsh honesty. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of the adult animated series, don't shy away when it comes to criticising famous tech icons like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, as well as anti-vaxxers. So it's no surprise that 'South Park', now in its 25th season, attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin and his concept of masculinity in a recent episode.

'South Park' used its unfiltered humour to express its opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

'Back To The Cold War', a Wednesday episode, criticised Putin for growing older and becoming angrier since his male genital organ 'does not work the way it used to'.

Butters, one of the episode's main characters, is competing in an equestrian competition against a Russian student, according to the plot. As Butters takes part in the game, the episode depicts how the parents view the consequences of the outcome. It should be emphasised that major sporting bodies like the Olympics, FIFA, and UEFA have all barred Russian athletes from competing in their competitions.



In a class with the young students, Mr Mackey, the school counsellor at South Park Elementary, recalls the dreadful nuclear-bomb drills of the 1960s. Mackey also draws comparisons between Rambo, Red Dawn, and War Games, as well as iconic 1980s films like Peter Gabriel's Games Without Frontiers.

According to News18, the episode poked fun at Putin by creating a World War III scenario in which Mackey sets off a DEFCON 3 alarm in response to Russian nuclear threats. However, he does it using the obsolete DOS (Disk Operated System), a simple and minimal memory processing system that serves as yet another reminder of how certain systems and even people are still locked in the past.